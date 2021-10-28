What is the 16/8 diet, the secret of Jennifer Aniston’s dazzling fitness

The actress Jennifer Aniston – 53 years old next February – he talked about his miraculous diet, the so-called 16/8. Let’s see what it is.

Jennifer Aniston’s secret

She is one of Hollywood’s most beloved and talented actresses and a timeless beauty. At 52, the former star of Friends Jennifer Aniston sports a stunning physique. Behind his secret of eternal youth a lot of physical activity, but also a revolutionary diet. Reiterating that each diet has a different effect from person to person and that only professionals in the sector can prescribe one, let’s see what it is. During an interview with some overseas tabloids, Jennifer Aniston said she tried – with satisfactory results – the so-called diet 16/8. What is it about?

The actress only eats solid foods for eight hours of the day, akeeping the remaining 16 hours on an empty stomach, hence the name of the diet. The goal is to decrease the number of calories, while allowing you not to impose too many restrictions. Depending on the individual and his or her routine, it is possible to choose some time windows. There are those who decide to have a hearty breakfast and not eat from early afternoon until the following day, or those who skip breakfast and start eating the following afternoon.

The words of the actress

Jennifer Aniston, in particular, gets up at 9 in the morning and starts her day with a squeeze of celery followed by an intense sporting activity and, finally, meditation. Speaking about the diet, the actress said: “I practice intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning.” It’s still: “I’ve noticed a big difference since I started avoiding solid food for 16 hours a day.”

As mentioned, the actress combines diet with physical activity, at least 20 minutes a day. He concluded: “When I finish training I feel really beautiful. There is nothing like taking care of your body, with endorphins going great, and blood pumping madly: the body literally glows ”.