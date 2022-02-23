What is the 5G network, how is it different from what we have right now and how will it work?

Surely you have already heard it, either by some technological announcement or by the crazy patty christmasbut the whole world begins to talk about the 5G Network. In addition, more important moments are coming because —everything points— to what 2022 It will be the year I arrive in Mexico after Telcel will announce its development in 18 cities in the country.

Just that, in the meantime, probably many of us continue to find ourselves with the most basic doubts.

So what the hell is the 5G Network? How does it work or what differences does it have with the mobile internet that we already know? Will it be a technological breakthrough that drives the next decade of humanity or a new logo where you don’t even notice the change? Here we tell you.

What is the 5G Network?

The G means generation. So we can say that 5G is the fifth generation of mobile connection technology.

The 1G were the analog cell phone connections, the 2 G It was the first digital telephone technology. The 3G it was probably the first times we connected our phone to the internet —we called it mobile data— with speeds that barely exceeded 200kbps.

we continue with the 4Gwhich is the most recent and the one we currently use for its high speeds and more connection points. We say, a little more technical: mobile broadband.

So, the 5G promise to be the “next hop” on mobile connections.

That makes? Well, broadly speaking, it includes three notable changes. It has wider channels for speed up connectionsit has lower latency to be more responsive and above all it will allow to connect many more devices at the same time.

How is 5G different from what we have right now?

Well, although we are very excited about the idea of ​​the 5G networkthe reality is that, for it to reach its full potential, a technological generational leap of at least a decade is needed.

At this time, the phones 3G will start to be discontinued. At the same time, we are beginning to see the first devices to use 5G networks. However —in the practical world— will continue to be the 4G network is the dominant one in our daily connections.

In fact, as explained the PCMag specialiststhe first versions of 5G they will use the existing 4G networks to start boosting.

But we still expect to see some noticeable changes.

Can more devices be connected to 5G at the same time? Well then, in demonstrations, states or public events, you will see that it is not “stuck” so easy.

The devices compatible with 5G they will be faster and more responsive.

That last thing we could notice, beyond our phone watching videos of kittens, in how handle in real time drones or how they work self driving cars —using low latency to easily detect hazards or traffic lights.

An important part is that Current equipment does not support 5G so if you want to migrate to this new technology you will having to invest in a new device. So… well, consider it.

In the future we can keep going half crazy and think about the possibilities of the metaverse or in augmented reality glasses that they are always connected.

Does it harm humans?

Although possible relationships have been studied and conspiracy theories have started the machinery, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not found any negative effect of the 5G Network on human health.

One of the details for which they have investigated is the effect of radio frequencies on our body.

The WHO points out that there is a possibility that, in impressive quantities —which far exceed those emitted by the 5G Network— Human tissues may be heated causing carcinogenic effects. That is why there are global standards on permitted emissions.