The Mexican model, influencer and tiktoker Evelyn BeltranAt first glance, he looks much younger than age what Tony Costa, but the exact number will be revealed in the following note. Here’s everything you need to know about the age difference between the choreographer and his new girlfriend.

Evelyn Beltran, after rumors that he spent a significant and romantic evening with Toni Costa for Valentine’s Day, he was once again in the spotlight of all the media. For her part, she is always trying to normalize her relationship with the Spanish dancer. To the point that she can be seen sharing images similar to the ones he uploads, and this time she did it through Instagram stories from Miami’s Skyview.

To the rhythm of the same song “Tú y yo” by Tommy Torres and Daddy Yankee, the influencer celebrated his 27th birthday this week but as always, surrounded by a bit of mystery, so as not to reveal too much. It should be noted that everything happened while the famous driver Adamari López -former of Tony Costa– He spent the weekend in Cartagena with his little Alaïa.

Evelyn Beltrán does not presume to be naive and with several images of the beginning of her birthday celebration, she was surrounded by balloons, flowers and luxurious gifts which she shared, but without mentioning or thanking anyone in particular.

What is the age difference between Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa

Although there is no official confirmation of the relationship between Evelyn Beltran and Tony Costathere is a reality between them and it is the age difference. The young tiktoker lives in Texas, where her son Timothy also resides. After her 27th birthday, which we already mentioned, we can assure you that with Toni Costa they take more than 10 years of difference, since the dancer turned 38 last August. It is a particular case, because the Spanish dancer has also been with his ex-partner for more than 10 years, Adamari López, who is now 50 years old.

Following the thread of mystery that exists in his love life, Beltrán only limited himself to showing 3 bouquets of flowers, one of red roses and 2 more bouquets where the colored roses are well mixed. A gift that seemed to be “the star” could also be seen through the networks. It was a bag from the luxurious Chanel firm and she showed it very gratefully, writing: “Thank you!” next to an emoji with eyes of love: “The week of my birthday begins.”

What do you think of this endless number of suggestive stories that everyone attributes to Tony Costa?