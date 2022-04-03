Entertainment

What is the age of Nicole Kidman and how does she not show it

People tell you that a healthier lifestyle is the most important thing, but what they don’t tell you is how to practice it effectively without feeling like you’re uprooting your whole life. It’s more than just following the latest diet, constantly going to the gym, and then repeating this cycle again, it’s about a mindset. And that is the main secret of Nicole Kidman to look like it does to the 54 years old.

When it comes to healthy eating habits, Nicole Kidman Prioritize balance and flexibility. The Oscar-winning actress has commented on more than one occasion that to lead a healthy life you didn’t completely eliminate your favorite foods, take a more realistic approach. What you do is eat them in moderation, while also incorporating healthy foods and exercise into your daily routine.

