Health

What is the ahuehuete and what is it used for? These are its uses in traditional medicine

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 55 2 minutes read

The ahuehuete It is a tree with dark reddish bark, glossy green foliage, and thread-like leaves. It usually bears spongy, bluish-green fruits that, when ripe, release numerous seeds. Originally from Mexico, it is one of the most representative that occurs in tropical forests or thickets.

Its leaves are usually used in hot drinks such as tea or infusion and for years it has been part of the traditional medicine since several medicinal properties that have passed from generation to generation are attributed to it, being one of those home remedies that many ancient civilizations used to relieve ailments or health conditions.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 55 2 minutes read

Related Articles

A healthy diet after diagnosis of head and neck cancer may increase survival

22 mins ago

Why it is important not to give up facial aesthetic medicine

33 mins ago

Mars Petcare researchers develop new quality of life assessment to determine well-being in dogs

56 mins ago

There is a cure for hepatitis C, but half of patients do not know they have the virus

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button