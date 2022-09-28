What is the aid available for Hurricane Fiona and how can I apply?

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

There are several aids available to citizens after the passage of hurricane fionawhich keeps many deprived of essential services such as water and electricity, and in other more extreme cases, caused families to lose everything.

Below, we review the aid available and explain how to apply:

individual assistance

The 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico have already been declared a disaster zone as a result of Fiona’s attack. This means that residents of all towns can access assistance for individuals and families provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

How to apply?

In its online space dedicated to the emergency by Fiona, FEMA mentions that the fastest way to apply is through DisasterAssistance.gov/enby calling 1-800-621-3362 or using the FEMA app.

Need help?

The organization Legal Aid Puerto Rico announced that he will be taking his assistance brigade to different towns, to help citizens fill out the FEMA form. The Legal Aid calendar is as follows (subject to change):

September 27, 2:30 pm – Athletic Field H Terry, Ponce

September 28, 3:00 pm – Ingenio Community Center, Toa Baja

September 30, 9:30 am – Las 80 Community Center, Salinas

September 30, 3:00 pm – United Evangelical Church, Jauca, Santa Isabel

October 4, 10:00 am – El Ceiba Community Center, Loíza

Those interested must bring their documents, such as identification and property papers. People will be served in order of arrival. In addition, Legal Help provides assistance to immigrants.

BREAD

The Department of the Family announced in recent days the extension, until October 9, of the period for participants of the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN) can use their benefit to buy hot food in over 3,000 certified establishments.

How does the waiver work?

Includes the purchase of water, juices and prepared meals, in any establishment that accepts the Family Card and prepares hot food. These businesses have the seal of the Department of the Family at the entrance. Includes supermarkets, bakeries, grocery stores and garages that have passed the Family certification process. Fast food businesses do not qualify.

emergency deposit

On the other hand, this week all active PAN participants in August 2022 will receive $35.84 from the Emergency Fund, reported the Family Socioeconomic Development Administration (ADSEF). There is no need to apply for these funds, as they will be automatically registered on the Family Card. Next, the date of deposit by digit:

September 26: 0-3

September 27: 4-6

September 28: 7-9

Unemployment

The Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH) reported that Unemployment Insurance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) are available to those workers impacted by Fiona who meet the requirements established by law.

In the case of Unemployment Insurance, the claimant may receive – for a period of up to 26 weeks – an incentive that will be up to a maximum of $240.

eligibility requirements

You lost your job for reasons beyond your control

Worked for an insured employer registered with the DTRH

Registered for job search at any of the Employment Service offices, at the Single Management Centers

You are ready to accept a new job when offered

You have income for at least two quarters in the last 18 months

You will not be eligible for Unemployment Insurance if:

Voluntarily and without just cause quit a suitable job

You are fired for observing improper conduct in relation to your job

You refuse or fail to apply for a suitable job that was offered to you

Unemployment is determined to be due to a labor dispute in which

Excluded from this assistance are “officials who held elective positions, employees of the Legislative Assembly, judges, members of the State or Air National Guard, temporary workers in the event of a natural disaster, government positions of trust, foreigners working illegally in American territory and commission-based workers.

SAD

Those who do not qualify for Unemployment Insurance may receive DUA assistance. This program is available to residents of the 78 municipalities included in President Biden’s major disaster declaration.

Claimants may apply to receive benefits retroactively. Like Unemployment Insurance, this incentive may be up to a maximum of $240 per week for 26 weeks.

Requirements to receive the DUA

Losing or having your job interrupted as a result of a disaster declared by the President of the United States

Not be eligible for Unemployment Insurance

If you lived, worked or had to work in one of the declared disaster areas, you qualify if:

You no longer have a job or a place to work

You cannot get to your place of employment

Unable to work due to workplace injury

I was about to start a new job but, due to the disaster, the job no longer exists. He is unable to work due to an injury caused by the disaster.

Became the main breadwinner in a household because the head of the household died in the disaster

You must be available and able to work, unless you meet one of these two conditions:

You have an injury caused by the disaster or are contemplating returning to self-employment

How to apply?

All applications must be completed through the portal Work.pr.gov/, on the Initial Unemployment Claim tab. In addition, the DTRH team will be active and mobilizing around Puerto Rico to guide and help impacted citizens to process their applications for Unemployment Insurance or DUA, as the case may be.

Farmers

The Government portal on the emergency by Fiona (PREPS, in English) has a list of aid available to farmers. According to the Department of Agriculture, the estimated damage in this sector due to Hurricane Fiona already exceeds $100 million. Here are the aids available:

Farm Insurance Corporation (CSA)

The claims period was extended until October 7. The filing process via email through servicioscsa@agricultura.pr.gov to expedite procedures or at the eight regional offices. For more information: (787) 722-2748 / (787) 722-2965.

Regional incentives (Administrative Order 2022-15 A)

The application period has been extended until October 31. Applications must be managed through the eight regional offices.

Emergency program for the lease of agricultural machinery (Administrative Order 2023)

The available funds amount to $1 million and each farmer could receive up to $10,000 to restore access to farms, carry out activities such as construction and reconstruction of ditches, debris cleaning, plowing, benching and furrowing, drains, and ditch cleaning, among others. . Applications may be submitted until October 31 through the eight regional offices.

Emergency incentive for agroecological and/or organic farmers, Hydroponics and Ornamental Industry and Nurserymen who are not insured with the CSA (Administrative Order 2024)

The funds for this incentive also amount to $1 million. A grant of $5,000 per farmer will be awarded. Only farmers who do not have an insurance policy with the CSA will be eligible. They will be able to apply for this aid until October 31 through the eight regional offices.

Emergency Program to Promote Beekeeping Production (Administrative Order 2025)

Initially 600 boxes will be distributed to existing farmers. In addition, they will be given vouchers for the purchase of supplements and sugar, so that the bees can feed on what the flora recovers. They will be able to apply for this aid until October 31 through the eight regional offices.

SMEs

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) has $5 million in aid for small and medium-sized businesses affected by Fiona. To receive assistance, SMEs must complete their applications through the portal ReinforceEconomic.ddec.pr.gov.

This information will be updated periodically for the benefit of our readers.