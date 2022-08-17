What is the altitude sickness that Jorge Javier Vázquez has suffered

The presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez has suffered a pulmonary edema due to altitude sickness

Jorge Javier Vazquez has had to be admitted to the hospital during his vacation in Peru due to altitude sickness.

“Last Monday I had to be admitted to a hospital for two days because of the altitude sickness“, The presenter of formats such as Save me and Survivors, who is already out of danger, has explained on his social networks. “four sessions of hyperbaric chamber for him to disappear pulmonary edemacorticosteroids, antibiotics and what do I know!“

What is altitude sickness

The leading cause of death in high mountainsaccording to different studies, are not injuries, wounds or exhaustion, but pathologies derived from altitude, especially cerebral and pulmonary edema.

At high altitudes there is a progressive decrease in atmospheric pressure and in the partial pressure of oxygen in the air we breathe.

This prevents our body from getting the oxygen it needs to function normally, unless a correct adaptation process. The symptomatology that produces this lack of adaptation is what we call altitude sickness

Acute mountain sickness, also known as altitude sickness, is the lack of adaptation of the organism to the lack of oxygen (hypoxia) of the altitude.

This can cause different symptoms that, in case of not putting a solution, can progress to more severe complications.

The incidence of mountain sickness varies greatly from person to person because some tolerate fast ascents better than others.

Also, fitness does not prevent it as it can affect even people in good physical shape, even experienced mountaineers.

The only prevention is progressively adapt to altitude hypoxia through an acclimatization process.

When does altitude sickness start?

The symptoms of altitude sickness can begin to be noticed:

From 2,500 meters of altitude above sea level (although in sensitive people it can appear even at lower altitudes). It should be noted that many ski resorts are at this altitude.

above sea level (although in sensitive people it can appear even at lower altitudes). It should be noted that many ski resorts are at this altitude. To the 3,000 meters can present symptoms 30% of people.

And to the 4,000 meters can affect 65-70%.

The severity of the symptoms of this disorder It will depend on the height reached, the speed with which we have climbed to the height and the physical activity be done at that height.

Symptoms of altitude or mountain sickness

The symptoms can appear from 6-10 hours after having reached high altitudes, although sometimes they can be delayed up to 24 hours later.

The signs that you suffer from altitude sickness can appear from mild to severe forms.

Symptoms that can be felt mildly are:

Dizziness or light-headedness

fatigue and weakness

Intense headache

loss of appetite

nausea or vomiting

Tachycardia

respiratory distress

As for the Symptoms of the most severe altitude sickness would be:

A bluish discoloration of the skin (cyanosis)

Chest stiffness or congestion

Confusion

Cough

Difficulty breathing

inability to walk

Decreased state of consciousness

Complications if mountain sickness is not treated

Once symptoms begin to appear, if there is no solution remaining at the same altitude or continuing to climb, a significant risk that the disorder will worsen.

In this case, it can lead to a high altitude pulmonary edema or a high altitude cerebral edema, which are the most serious manifestations of altitude sickness. Their evolution can be fatal and lead to death if you don’t act quickly.

What to do if you suffer from altitude sickness

If above 2,500 meters any of the symptoms described appear that are not a consequence of other reasons, we can think that we suffer from altitude sickness.

At that time you have to stop ascending and, if symptoms do not improve, descend to lose altitude as soon as possible to a level where there were no symptoms.

It is recommended rest for 24 or 48 hours before resuming the ascent and do not do so if symptoms persist.

In case of severe symptoms, it is recommended begin the descent immediately and always accompanied. An immediate solution should be put in place or it will evolve into more severe complications, so it is essential to get in touch. urgent treatment.

Faced with the symptoms of altitude sickness it is good hydration is important (at least 3 or 4 liters daily), follow a diet rich in sugars and carbohydrates and drink analgesics if they were necessary.

How to avoid altitude sickness in the mountains

The best recommendation is to perform a gentle gradual ascent because the body can take a while to fully adapt to decreased oxygen. Thus:

it should climb relatively slowly starting from 2,000 meters, and performing acclimatization periods at a height of 2 to 3 days.

starting from 2,000 meters, and performing at a height of 2 to 3 days. can be continued with daily ascents not exceeding 300-350 meters.

It is important sleep at a lower height than the one that has been during the day. And you should never sleep at higher altitudes when experiencing any of the symptoms of altitude sickness.

than the one that has been during the day. And you should never sleep at higher altitudes when experiencing any of the symptoms of altitude sickness. At high altitudes you have to avoid excessive exercise . Large meals and alcohol consumption are also not recommended, thus avoiding further depressing breathing.

. Large meals and alcohol consumption are also not recommended, thus avoiding further depressing breathing. The diet should be light, with plenty of fluids (3 or 4 liters daily) and that includes carbohydrates. Glucose supplies may be recommended at times of great exertion.

Who is most at risk for it?

It is more frequent in people who are under 50 years old and in those people They live at less than 900 meters of altitude.

In addition, those people who have or have had heart or lung diseaseeven if these have been successfully treated.

It is also recommended not to travel to high altitude areas pregnant women, children, people with arterial or pulmonary hypertension, with uncontrolled asthma, with a tendency to apnea during sleep and those who have previously had altitude sickness.