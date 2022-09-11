What is the “Ascension Council”, the group of more than 300 years that proclaims the British monarch

Drafting

10 September 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Proclamation of Queen Elizabeth II.

This Saturday, Carlos III was formally proclaimed king by an Ascension Council.

The flags lowered to half-staff after the death of the queen fly high after the meeting of this council that, for the first time in history, was televised.

Carlos is already king: under the terms of the Establishment Act of 1701, he became monarch automatically after the death of his mother.

So what is the role of the Ascension Council and who makes up this group?

ceremonial function

advice is a ceremonial body which meets at St. James’s Palace in London after the death of a monarch, to make the formal proclamation of the ascension of the successor to the throne.

The goal is basically ceremonial: that’s where the goal is officially announced. Name real of the new monarch.

Normally, the council meets within 24 hours of the sovereign’s death. But on this occasion, a little more time elapsed between the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ceremony at the palace.

its members

Historically (since the time of the Norman kings), all the members of the so-called Privy Council (Privy Council, in English), which is made up of a group of high ranking politicians who formally advise the monarch, the mayor of the city of london and judges and officials important.

The Privy Council dates back to the early years of the monarchy, when it was made up of those appointed by the king or queen to advise them on matters of state.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The ceremony takes place at St. James’s Palace.

There are currently around 700 members – most of them politicians from the past and present – which is why only 200.

Among those in attendance were Camilla, Charles’s wife of 17 years who now holds the title of queen consort, and the king’s son, William, the new Prince of Wales.

The ceremony, step by step

The Ascension Council is divided into Two partsand Carlos was only present in the second.

In the first part, the president of the Privy Council – MP Penny Mordaunt, recently appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss – announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Then the secretary of the council read aloud the text of the Ascension Proclamation, including the title chosen by Carlos as king, which we know to be Carlos III.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The king promised to serve the nation with the same “unwavering devotion” as his mother.

The wording of the proclamation may change, but traditionally it has consisted of a series of prayers and promisespraising the previous monarch and promising support for the new one.

The proclamation is signed by a group that includes the Queen Consort, the Prince of Wales, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lord Chancellor, the Archbishop of York and the Prime Minister.

The President called for silence and read the remaining items, relating to the public proclamations and the orders to fire salvos in Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

The king entered for the second part of the council, attended only by privy councilors, and made a personal statement on the queen’s death.

He further took an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland and signed two documents to record it, with the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales among the witnesses to his signature.

this oath has been done by all monarchs during his accession from George I in 1714.

The privy councilors had signed the proclamation on their way out.

The proclamation announcing Charles as king will be read in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, the capitals of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, respectively.

image source, BP Mean Caption, Proclamation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952.

Then came the first public proclamation from the balcony of St. James’s Palace Friary Court, by an official known as the Chief Garter King of Arms, accompanied by a centenary spectacle, with trumpeters blowing a fanfare and salvos of guns fired in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London.

The British anthem with the words “God save the King” was also performed for the first time since 1952.

After the Ascension Council concludes its business, it may take a while before the coronation of Carlos takes place.

Some 16 months elapsed between the death of Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, in February 1952 and his coronation in June 1953.