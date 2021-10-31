what is the Austria model that the government thinks about

The government hypothesizes to introduce the Austria model also in Italy: new anti Covid restrictions, but only for the unvaccinated. “The infections affect the vast majority of the unvaccinated, other restrictions must be adopted. These people cannot damage the economy and penalize immunized Italians, ”said Guido Rasi, consultant to Commissioner Figliuolo.

The government could evaluate the ‘Austria model’. He is convinced of it Guido Rasi, former director of EMA and consultant to Commissioner Figliuolo, who in an interview with ‘Il Giornale’ explains what the new management of infections could be, which are growing in our country. In the next few days it will be decided. One idea is to introduce new restrictions, but only for the unvaccinated.

We are thinking of a yellow zone for the non-immunized, which at the moment in Italy are 7 million, many of whom are of active age, work and therefore are more exposed to the risks of the fourth wave, and put the economy and the economy at risk. rest of the population already protected. “The infections affect the vast majority of unvaccinated, other restrictions must be adopted. These people cannot damage the economy and penalize immunized Italians”, said Rasi, according to which in a week there will be “escalation of infections”.

Daily pads for workers

The Green pass effect according to Rasi is practically. With the introduction of green certification in all workplaces since October 15, it has led to an increase in vaccinations, but the rush to vaccination hubs is almost completely over. The point then is that the tampon every 48 hours, the alternative to the anti Covid serum provided by the green pass, is not protective enough, and therefore a solution could be to impose a quick test every day to all citizens who work or to those who participate. at a public event. Because it is not permissible that what happened in Trieste, where after the demonstrations of the No Vax there was a surge in infections that put the hospitals in crisis, is not acceptable.

Loading... Advertisements

Bassetti: “No to the Green Pass with a swab, it’s not safe. Vaccine is the only solution against Covid”

Masks and distancing at rallies

According to Guido Rasi it is necessary that large gatherings take place in complete safety: “The events must be managed safely, as well as the other activities. Each meeting must have an order service that requires masks and distancing”.

Lockdown only for the unvaccinated

The rise of the infections risks bringing many Regions into the yellow band. But this time around the limitations could only apply to the unvaccinated. This is what is happening in Austria, where in the event of a lockdown the block would not be generalized but only for the non-immunized: “Austria’s experience must be evaluated and even imitated if the situation worsens”, Rasi said. In the country, the lockdown for No Vax could be triggered if there are 600 therapy beds occupied (30%), as announced by the Austrian Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg.

Vaccination obligation for those in contact with the public

However, the vaccination obligation for all is not averted. According to Rasi, the measure, which is already foreseen for health personnel, could be applied to all those who work in the public. In the meantime, the green pass would remain, which will certainly be used until March, or even until next summer. But the green certification will allow you to save Christmas: “With the green pass and masks we can do almost anything, even the New Year’s Eve dinner”, assured Rasi.