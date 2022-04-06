The Administration of Social Security (SSA) sends monthly payments to retired workers. Currently, those born after 1960 must wait until age 67 and one month to reach full retirement age to receive maximum benefits; however, younger retirees can also receive money.

What is the average Social Security check at age 65?

For many years until 1983, the full retirement age was 65. However, as health services and population life expectancy increased, trust funds were put at risk. To correct this, Congress passed a law to gradually raise the retirement age.

Beneficiaries can start earlier, from age 62, but at the cost of reduced monthly payments. On the other hand, retirees can also wait longer to start claiming benefits and thus receive even higher monthly payments.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to age, Benefits they are determined by some other factors. Retirees must also have earned earnings at or above the wage base limit for a full 35 years. This 2022, the salary base limit is 147,000. Based on both factors, SSA calculates the payments.

In addition, the payments are affected each year by the increase in the cost of living adjustment. In October of last year, the SSA announced the increase in the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for this year would be 5.9 percent, the highest in forty years due to inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. coronavirus.

How much do the beneficiaries receive?

The maximum monthly payment amount in 2022 for those who have reached full retirement age (67 years and one month) when they apply is $3,345. The average beneficiary will receive $1,658 per month in 2022. As for the maximum benefits, these are as follows: