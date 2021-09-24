What is the Baby Food Diet and how it works, Reese Witherspoon’s diet

Reese Witherspoon’s diet, the Baby Food Diet, consists of replacing two meals a day with baby food (and promises miracles): here’s how it works

When you open the fridges in Hollywood you shouldn’t be surprised at anything: among the thousands of diets that stars and super stars follow to keep fit, in fact, everything appears.

Reese Witherspoon for example follows the so-called Baby Food Diet, a diet based on baby food for children.

Exactly: homogenized.

Practically they should be taken at breakfast and dinner, indulging one solid meal for lunch (however healthy and low-calorie).

In addition to her, many other celebrities have begun to follow her with satisfactory results, including Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga and Cheryl Cole.

(Continue below the photo)

Loading... Advertisements

There Baby Food Diet it was created by the personal trainer of Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracy Anderson, and promises to lose nine pounds in six weeks.

Choosing baby food is simple: baby food contain few calories and low fat. In addition to a limited sugar and salt content. While respecting the nutritional needs (of a child, to be honest).

How many are eaten? Even 14 a day it seems, choosing from the flavors on the market: fruit, vegetables, meat or fish to your liking.

But pay attention to the side effects: although eating baby food is not harmful in itself (necessarily), it is still a diet that it cannot replace a normal diet for a long time however, it should only be followed after seeking medical advice.