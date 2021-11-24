what is the basal cell carcinoma that has affected Valentina Ferragni

What looked like a simple cyst was actually something far more serious. Valentina Ferragni, influencer and younger sister of Chiara, revealed on her Instagram profile that she had had a basal cell carcinoma, a malignant skin tumor. Several times, the young woman had spoken of that “pimple” on the forehead that “He had changed his appearance many times”And that in the end she had her surgically removed to check what it was.

“It took me a while to make it happen. Unfortunately it wasn’t a cyst, but a malignant tumor localized in a specific area, not the most dangerous for health, but for the skin. The doctors told me it was the first time they saw this cancer on a person my age (28), usually it comes to people in their 50s and 60s, so diagnosis is rare and very difficult.”, Wrote Valentina on social media. “In this year, he changed his face many times, for a few months he seemed to disappear, then slowly came back, he started bleeding in September 2021 then pretended to be healed in October. This f … to carcinoma is like this, it remains silent for months, then bleeds for two days and returns to normal, but continues to grow under the skin day by day. As I have already told you, it is essential to go to the doctor if something does not go away, if you are feeling strange. I am 28 years old and this cancer is rare on people my age, luckily I caught it in time”, Concluded Valentina in her post.

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma is a malignant tumor, the more common than skin cancers, which occurs most in those with fair skin and greater exposure to sunrays. Precisely due to exposure to ultraviolet radiation, the areas most affected by this tumor are the chest, back, arms or legs. According to estimates, it affects more or less 980,000 Italians every year.

“It is mainly due to excessive exposure to sunlight and sunburn which, over the years, cause damage to the DNA that can evolve into the formation of a tumor “, explained Piergiacomo Calzavara Pinton, director in charge of the Dermatology Department of the Civil Hospitals of Brescia, to Corriere. “It is considered the least aggressive of skin cancers because it rarely metastasizes, but in reality it tends to infiltrate locally and, especially when localized to the face, can even lead to the loss of organs (such as eyes, nose, ears). It is very rarely lethal and in the initial cases surgical removal is enough to eliminate it, even if in some variants it can recur and require ever larger removals (as in the case of the Australian actor Hugh Jackman)“, he added.

As for the symptoms, Basal cell carcinoma typically has at least two of the following characteristics:

it is an open wound that bleeds or becomes crusted but does not heal and remains open for 3 or more weeks,

looks like a reddish spot, sometimes itchy or itchy, other times without any particular associated symptoms,

it is raised with respect to the skin and has a slightly swollen and round edge, while in the center it has a recess covered by a crust. If it widens, blood vessels may appear on its surface,

is a shiny or pearly bump tending to pink, red or white, but also brown or black,

it looks like a white or yellow scar with poorly defined edges.

To prevent basal cell carcinoma, the key word is, once again, prevention:

avoiding the sun, especially when the sun’s rays are strongest (e.g. at noon),