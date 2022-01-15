What is the best alternative to Ethereum? The results of Vitalik Buterin’s survey

As Elon Musk proceeds on his personal crusade by formalizing DOGE payments in the Tesla Store, Ethereum’s dad, Vitalik Buterin, launched a survey to better understand what its community feels about the best alternatives to its blockchain.

The post, published on Twitter, asks its users: “Ethereum community survey. You wake up in 2035 and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in a currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be?“.

There are only four options, BTC, SOL, USD and ADA, and in total over 600 thousand votes were reached. Curiously, the survey lacks illustrious members of the market including Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Polkadot, among the fastest growing systems of the last year. In a second poll of 300,000 votes, Buterin proposed TRON, BNB, CNY and NEO as options.

To win, with 42% of 600 697 votes was Cardano (ADA), with TRON coming out the winner from the second clash thanks to a clear 51.3% out of 358,746 votes. However, the options made available by Buterin also triggered a series of protest comments, including that of the well-known youtuber Matt Wallace, who stated that “The ironic thing is that Dogecoin is actually the future cryptocurrency of the earth although in this survey it is not even an option.“.

Of a completely different opinion, however, Justin Sun, founder of TRON, who spoke in perspective hoping that “TRON, Ethereum and BNB will coexist in 2035! I strongly believe in the multi-chain future that BTT is trying to build! We connect TRON, Ethereum and BSC!“.

In favor of the community’s choice, we remind you that Cardano boasts a proprietary technology that makes its own very reliable blockchain, in addition to having shown great potential in the field of smart contracts and a particular attention to eco-sustainability, as demonstrated recently by the Cardano foundation’s initiative to plant 1000 trees registered on the blockchain.