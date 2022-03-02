What is the best Batman movie? -TOP 12

Don’t miss these specials:

batman opens next March 4 in theaters, and on the occasion of this event within the universe of DC Comics in the cinema we venture to analyze which are the most outstanding films of the character within the audiovisual. Gotham’s bat has passed through multiple hands in the field of management and there have been not a few actors, in the same way, who have had the courage to put on the armor of this successful businessman, Bruce Wayne, who lost his parents when he was just a child, thus inheriting a fortune that allowed him to create your own gadgets to deal with crime in the dark city of Gotham.

In this list you will see also that we added feature films by Zack Snyder despite the fact that Ben Affleck’s Batman, in this case, has not had solo films. However, that crusader of the cape is part of one of the most important stages of DC on celluloid, so his participation must be taken into account and valued to some extent.

From Adam West to Tim Burton, through Christopher Nolan and, of course, Matt Reeveshere we will position from worst to best the twelve feature films that have been released in live action (with just one exception that is impossible to avoid) in the film industry. I mean, on the big screen. Hold on tight, curves are coming, because analyzing and breaking down each work has not been easy to be able to assess which ones should be placed higher on the table. Remember that Although there are feature films that are below that does not mean that they are not enjoyable. We don’t mess around anymore, let’s go with it.

12. Batman and Robin (1997)







duration : 125 min.

: 125 min. director : Joel Schumacher

: Joel Schumacher Distribution: George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Chris O’Donnell, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Gough.

Even the scriptwriter of the play, Akiva Goldsmahad to apologize for this movie, just like George Clooney at the time. With a arnold schwarzenegger like Mr. Freeze, this story of the bat has a comical touch that did not sit well with it at the time with some uncharismatic protagonists who could not connect with their characters. Possibly the worst Batman we’ve seen in the movies.

11. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)







duration : 153 min.

: 153 min. director : Zack Snyder

: Zack Snyder Distribution: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Gal Gadot, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne.

As we have mentioned in the introduction to the text, the case of Ben Affleck is a bit special, so it will have to be added in this way despite not having solo movies. The participation of the protagonist of Lost in the DC universe is a bit forgettable, all told, and batman v superman It was only the prelude to disaster with a Batman that distanced himself too much from what was seen with Christian bale and could not find its tone.

10. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)







duration : 242 min.

: 242 min. director : Zack Snyder

: Zack Snyder Distribution: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Joe Morton, Amber Heard, Jared Leto, JK Simmons.

As in the previous case, we are not evaluating here the entirety of the film itself, but rather the arc of Batman within the narrative of this film. The Justice League. And, unfortunately, the bat is still here giving blind steps without being clear about his path and his courseshowing a caped crusader lost, characterless, and unskilled in many of his important facets.

9.Batman Forever (1995)







duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. director : Joel Schumacher

: Joel Schumacher Distribution: Val Kilmer, Nicole Kidman, Chris O’Donnell, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Debi Mazar, Michael Gough.

It is true that it is not a disaster as a feature film in itself, but as a group it is not among the best of Batman. The participation of Jim Carrey as Enigma is quite a hoot and gives the film even more of a comic air, but in the end It is a work that does not transmit too muchand that feels weird in a Batman movie.

8. Batman: The Movie (1966)







duration : 1966

: 1966 director : Leslie H. Martinson

: Leslie H. Martinson Distribution: Adam West, Burt Ward, Lee Meriwether, Cesar Romero, Burgess Meredith, Frank Gorshin, Alan Napier, Neil Hamilton.

the mythical Adam West starring in his own movie as Batman under the orders of Leslie H. Martinson, with a Cesar Romero as Joker who is certainly worth remembering. Without this feature film, the works of the eighties and nineties would be nothing.

7. The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises (2012)







duration : 164 min.

: 164 min. director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Distribution: Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Marion Cotillard, Ben Mendelsohn, Morgan Freeman.

It probably surprises many to see one of the pieces of Nolan’s trilogy in this position, but without being a bad feature film, the Batman formula of the filmmaker of interstellar here began to give its last throes of life. The incorporation of Anne Hathaway (as Catwoman) and Tom Hardy (as Bane) were enough to give the final boost, but The dark knight I set the bar too high.

6. Batman Returns (1992)







duration : 130 min.

: 130 min. director : Tim Burton

: Tim Burton Distribution: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Michael Gough, Michael Murphy.

The sequel to Tim Burton with the wonderful Michael Keaton as Batman, incorporating an excellent Catwoman who shines thanks to a michelle pfeiffer of scandal and with a Penguin that has gone down in history, signed by Danny DeVitowhich has even inspired other actors such as Colin Farrell in their performances.

5. Batman: The LEGO Movie (2017)







duration : 104 min.

: 104 min. director : Chris McKay

: Chris McKay Distribution: Will Arnett, Chris McKay, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill.

The exception that we mentioned to you that, with your permission, we have to place those, because batman: the lego movie works like a shot with his hilarious humor and also manages to faithfully represent many of the concepts of the characters previously seen on the big screen to parody them.

4.Batman Begins (2005)







duration : 140 min.

: 140 min. director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Distribution: Christian Bale, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Ken Watanabe.

The opening work in Nolan’s trilogy that tells the origins of Batman from a more human point of view, epic and at the same time superheroic. Christian Bale made his debut with great credit with this feature film, showing off both with the bat mask on and in his sequences in which he plays Bruce Wayne.

3. Batman (1989)







duration : 121 min.

: 121 min. director : Tim Burton

: Tim Burton Distribution: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams, Michael Gough.

One of the magnum opuses of the character on celluloid, with Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson as Batman and Joker. Burton was the most successful director to transfer his gothic essence to the city of Gotham, maintaining the DNA of the comic and turning the story into one of the references of the fantastic.

2. The Batman (2022)







duration : 175 min.

: 175 min. director : Matt Reeves

: Matt Reeves Distribution: Robert Pattinson, Ze Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro.

Without a doubt, a film that has given us goosebumps. Matt Reeves has been able to reformulate what has been seen of the character to date, focusing on the detective facet of Batman in a corrupt Gotham that has a life of its own. a film that Drink straight from Fincher’s cinema, with light touches of terror and with clear bases in celluloid noir. and with a Robert Pattinson It has exceeded all our expectations.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)







duration : 152 min.

: 152 min. director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Distribution: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

One of the best movies in cinema history, according to IMDb. A perfect action movie mixed with just and necessary police thriller. Heather Ledger he ran here as one of the best actors of his generation, portraying the madness of the Joker flawlessly. the music of hans zimmer takes the staging to another level.