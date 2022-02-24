What is the best cardio exercise to burn fat?

When talking about burning fat, it refers specifically to the oxidation of fat that is released and transformed into energy. When this is reduced by doing some physical activity, it is possible to lose weight. In addition, it should be noted that body fat is not eliminated locally but generally, according to the Spanish magazine Hello!

In addition, Mayo Clinic, non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, revealed that The foundation for successful weight loss remains a healthy, low-calorie diet combined with increased physical activity.

However, physical activity not only serves to lose weight but is also beneficial for health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), since regular physical activity can improve muscular and cardiorespiratory fitness, bone and functional health. , reduce the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, several types of cancer (including breast and colon cancer), depression, reduce the risk of falls, as well as hip or vertebral fractures.

But when it comes to losing fat, trainer Iulia Danilova revealed on her website that the best exercises are:

Walk: According to the Mayo Clinic, regular walking becomes a fitness-enhancing exercise, good posture and purposeful movement should be adopted, and posture should be:

Head high. Look forward, not down.

The neck, back, and shoulders should be relaxed, not lifted and tense.

The arms should swing freely, with a slight bend in the elbows.

Lightly tighten your stomach muscles, keeping your back straight, not arched forward or backward.

Walk in a fluid way, supporting the heel and then the fingers.

Run: The Sanitas Group of Spain revealed that a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows that people who choose to run for regular physical exercise are 30% less likely to die than those who do not do any type of exercise and 45% less doing it because of cardiovascular disease or accident.

Climber: “It’s a great workout to strengthen your lower body, including your hamstrings, glutes, and quads,” according to the trainer.

Jump the rope: This is the best exercise routine to lose 500 calories in 20 minutes. In addition, not only calories will be lost, but also the abdomen, legs, buttocks and arms will be strengthened.

Cycling: This method has great benefits for physical and mental health, since it strengthens the heart, muscles and reduces stress, generating tranquility in people, because with exercise endorphins are released and a feeling of happiness and satisfaction is created.

Swimming: Swimming is considered one of the most complete exercises because it involves large muscle groups. In fact, during its practice up to two thirds of the muscles of the body are activated.

HIIT (high intensity interval training): This training “incorporates aerobic work with a high-intensity component that provides maximum fat burning,” according to the specialist.

For its part, some tips to start losing weight, according to Mayo Clinic They are: