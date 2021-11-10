What is the best cheese for health?

Understanding what the best cheese for health it is important for us Italians that we are among the major consumers of this dairy product. On average, each of our compatriots eats 23 kilos a day, placing us in the first places along with the French and the Dutch. Here you will find all the information on this important food.

What are the characteristics of this dairy product? Protein like steak

Rich in protein, calcium, vitamins and essential amino acids, cheese is also a calorie-rich food and can be high in fat and sodium. The proteins contained in this food make it a good one

alternative to those of meat and fish. However, being of animal origin it contains all the essential amino acids that the body needs, but it is not able to synthesize on its own. Like any food, it must be included in a correct diet. There is therefore no healthier cheese for everyone. It really depends on our health, gender and age.

Best cheese for health: ricotta

Ricotta is the best cheese. Contains a high concentration of whey, which are easily absorbed by the body. It is the best solution for those who practice sports or for those who want to lose weight. One hundred grams of cow’s milk ricotta provides about 146 calories, 75.7 g of water and 8.8 g of protein. From a nutritional point of view, ricotta is also a source of vitamins and minerals with antioxidant power and minerals that are allies for the health of bones and teeth. It contains several vitamins such as E and A and many minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium and magnesium.

Hard cheese, such as Grana Padano or Parmigiano Reggiano

Unlike ricotta, they contain little water. They are therefore more concentrated and should be consumed in more moderation. They are richer in calcium and satiate more for the same weight, precisely because they contain very little water. One hundred grams contain about 400 calories, but also 33 grams of protein, as well as 30 grams of fat.

The presence of enzymes make it particularly digestible and assimilable. It contains B vitamins and vitamin A, as well as minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, sodium, magnesium and potassium.

Best cheese for health: feta

It contains a fairly high number of heats, around 260 per 100 grams. One pound of this cheese provides 20 grams of fat and 16 grams of protein. Contains vitamins of group B and A, as well as minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, sodium, magnesium and potassium.

Cheese to avoid

If possible, “industrial” cheese should be avoided, that is, the sliced ​​cheese individually packaged and those in blocks, which can stay out of the refrigerator. Pay attention to the inscription: cheese-based food. Cream cheese is also to be limited, as it contains little protein compared to the sodium and fat content. Experts also advise against those without fat or with 0.1% fat, because they are considered too processed. Better to eat a smaller amount of natural cheese.

Moderation in all things

Cheese must be handled with caution, precisely because it generally has a lot of calories and fat, in addition to sodium. Better to think of it as a side dish, instead of a dish in itself. Always accompany it with vegetables or fruit. Excellent for breakfast.

