What is the best film of Phase 4?

The recent premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sheds more light on Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the narrative in a kind of hinge stage, due to the closure of some stories, the presentation of others and various arguments and themes that “complex” the story, both critics and followers are drawing some conclusions.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home as the most successful production, in terms of box office and critics to date, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness He presented himself as a contender to be reckoned with. Without counting on the expectation of the story of Spider-Man, marked by the different cameos, the story about the sorcerer offers the possibility of exploring the multiverse and the history of two key characters so far.

Added to the films mentioned eternal, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings Y black widow. The first two of these films served to introduce new characters and hitherto unknown areas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while the second was understood as the closure (a little out of time) of one of the most esteemed characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. story, performed by Scarlett Johansson. In that context, what are fans thinking about the movies?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe

and fan preferences

In WGTC They relied on a Twitter conversation to reflect part of the tastes of the followers, who are already beginning to make their own lists in relation to the movies. Among them, it usually stands out Spider-Man: No Way Home as the main option within the TOP 5. Sometimes, some followers position eternal as your first choice.

In opposition to this, black widow It usually occupies the last place on the list. Beyond the fact that it is a small sample, it serves to intuit where different interests are pointing. Although it is still early to be certain about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessconsidering that the bulk of the fans have probably not yet seen the film, it is usually in second place in the lists, along with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten Y eternal fighting for third and fourth place.

This ranking arose as a result of a conversation caused by the user who manages the Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips account, an account within Twitter that has more than 75 thousand followers.

a possible explanation

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pointing towards a more mature narrative. The layers of the characters have a degree of depth that has been claimed for a long time. They are still far from being robust productions. It is understood as a process that goes in relation to the growth of the fans.

Marvel Studios

Because of this link between fandom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, maybe Spider-Man: No Way Home be seen as the best film in the narrative so far, within Phase 4 (and there are those who consider it the best in the entire story). It is a story full of fan service, without this having too much influence on the story you want to tell. A fragile balance but one that works, with a character that had already been introduced and had its peak in that film.

Instead, with movies like eternal Y Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten, origin stories of a handful of characters, it is logical that the relationship is understood as distant. With a nuance to keep in mind: these stories also point towards a more mature sense of narrative, both from a visual perspective and in terms of themes. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness resonates in another direction. It is a film that can be considered complex in relation to the tone of the narrative and the evolution of the characters.



