what is the best film of your career? Here’s what Rotten Tomatoes says

With 34 feature films to his credit shot in precisely twenty years of film career, the much loved Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is today, at the age of 49, one of the most prolific stars, followed and requested in Hollywood, also a producer thanks to his label Seven Bucks Productions.

The fact is that, especially initially, the films in which he took part with marginal or secondary roles they were not highly regarded by critics (but from the public yes, at least a good part), and this aspect has reverberated over time especially in the aggregation sites of reviews, where many of the titles with The Rock protagonist or co-protagonist they do not even exceed 50% of score and approval.

But what are the most critically acclaimed films according to Rotten Tomatoes? Without mentioning too many, we will bring you back those that occupy the Top 3 of the chart, the projects with Johnson that the international press has rated better than many others. In third place, with 76%, we find Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle by Jake Kasdan, sequel to the cult starring Robin Williams released in theaters in 2017.

Going up, we find second place in the Top 3 Fast & Furious 7 by James Wan, which curiously is the chapter of the franchise where The Rock has the most marginal part compared to, for example, Fast & Furious 5, 6 and 8. The film has a score of 82%.

And in first place, with a score of 96%, is Disney’s Oceania, where The Rock lends its voice to the likeable and strong Maui.