What is the best James Bond movie in history?

Daniel Craig has left the 007 franchise after the premiere of no time to die in theaters, but what has been the best James Bond movie in history?

The twenty-fifth installment of the 007 franchise, has meant the definitive goodbye of Daniel Craig after five films in which he has brought the character to life since he did it for the first time in Royal Casino (2006). With so many movies and the uncertainty of who will be the new licensed agent to kill her, we wanted to ask our readers what has been for them the best James Bond movie in history, something very difficult to decide after 60 years of films of the character, with such emblematic actors playing him, and each one of them giving the character a different personality. What has caused that they have been very distributed votes, making the title chosen as the best film in the history of James Bond has been the winner with only 38% of the total votes of the readers.

But what is the best movie in the history of James Bond according to readers of Cinemascomics?

The chosen title was Royal Casino, Daniel Craig’s first film as James Bond, replacing Pierce Brosnan after four films. Released in 2006, the film was directed by Martin Campbell, a director who would later be responsible for the unsuccessful adaptation of Green Lanterna DC Comics film intended to serve as the launch for a new superhero franchise with Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist, but which ultimately did not have the approval of critics and the public, causing the cancellation of plans for its sequel.

Daniel Craig, an actor who had a long career behind him participating in television series and movies, highlighting his participation in tomb Raider by Alex West in 2001, playing the lead’s love interest, and in Munich by Steven Spielberg, working alongside Eric Bana (Hulk), was finally chosen for the coveted role of agent 007 ahead of Henry Cavill (the actor famous for playing Superman was the director’s great favorite but was discarded for being too young for paper).

The script for the film was the work of Neal Purvis and Robert Wade who were responsible for writing Brosnan’s last two films such as 007, die another day or The world is never enough; and Paul Haggis (Million Dollar baby, Crash) with the latter taking charge of rewriting the climax of the story. The three writers would team up again on their sequel. Quantum of Solac in 2008.

As for the cast, Daniel Craig was accompanied by Eva Green (300 Rise of an Empire) as Vesper Lynd, a character who served as Bond’s love interest and who has been part of the story throughout Craig’s stage with the character; Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One a Star Wars Story) who played the despicable Le Chiffre; Judi Dench returned to portray M after playing the character in all of Pierce Brosnan’s Bond films; Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who gives life to the CIA agent, Felix Leiter, whom he has also played in Quantum of Solac and in Time to Die; and Giancarlo Giannini who also repeated character in Quantum of Solac.

Casino Royale’s plot follows a James Bond who has just got his 00 license after taking the lives of a corrupt MI6 boss, Dryden, and his ally Fisher in Prague. His first mission will take him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), a banker working for terrorists around the world, who has lost a large amount of money from his clients. In order to stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky poker game organized by Le Chiffre, with the aim of preventing him from recovering the lost money from his dangerous clients.

The production

Eon Productions obtained the rights to Royal Casino in 1999, just after Sony Pictures traded them to MGM for the rights to spider-man. In March 2004, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade began writing a script with Pierce Brosnan as Bond in mind, also attempting to recreate Ian Fleming’s original narrative tone. Paul Haggis was later attached to rewrite the film’s climax. On this, he mentioned that “The draft was very faithful to Ian Fleming’s book and there was a confession, so in the original sketch the character confessed that secret and killed himself. After this, she has Bond go after the villains; Bond follows them into the building. I don’t know why but I thought Vesper must be on the floating construct and Bond would want to kill her, then try to save her.”

The direction

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino expressed interest in directing an adaptation of the novel Royal Casino, however, it was just a personal interest, so he did not trade it with EON. In any case, Tarantino wanted to do Royal Casino after pulp fiction. He even revealed that he had worked behind the scenes in the company of the Fleming family, believing that this was the real reason why the filmmaking team had decided to go ahead with the project. Royal Casino. In February 2005, Martin Campbell was announced as the film’s director. Later that year, Sony spearheaded a consortium that ended in the acquisition of MGM, an action that allowed it to gain distribution rights to its films from Royal Casino.​

EON admitted that the producers had relied too much on computer-generated effects in more recent films of the character, particularly in die another dayso they wanted to do the action scenes “aa the old fashioned”. In order to achieve this goal, screenwriters Purvis, Wade and Haggis chose to make the script as faithful as possible to the novel, in order to preserve both Fleming’s dark story and Bond’s depiction.

Royal Casino It went on to be the first film in the franchise to take its title from a Fleming novel or short story since The Living Daylights, Timothy Dalton’s first film as 007 from 1987. It is also the first film not to be novelized, unlike its predecessors. Instead, a tie-in film edition of the original novel was published.

The film was a huge success, earning a 94% critical and 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed over $600 million worldwide, with a production cost of $150 million. compared to its predecessor die another day of 2002, which obtained something more than 431 million. Craig’s entire career as Bond has brought in no less than nearly $4 billion to the franchise.

Voting

The voting process to choose the best film in the history of James Bond has been carried out through the draw for the Blu Ray of No time to die in which to participate we asked readers to name their favorite movie, being Royal Casino with 38% the most mentioned 007 movie, closely followed by Skyfall (2012), with 21%. But not only the stage of Craig has been the most mentioned, the third place with 10% occupies it, goldeneye (1995), a film that marked the debut of Pierce Brosnan as 007, the fourth place with 6% of the mentions goes to Goldfinger (1964), the third film with Sean Connery as Bond, the rest have been very even in percentage of votes, however it is striking that none of the readers have mentioned any of the films from Timothy Dalton’s stage as High voltage (1987) o License to kill (1989), or that have tied with 4% of the votes dr no (1962) and at the service of his majesty (1969), perhaps this means that after all, the highly critical installment starring George Lazenby is not as bad as many thought.

What did you think of the vote? What would be your next vote?