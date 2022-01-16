What is the best supermarket in Italy: ranking

For the first time in Italy a ‘systematic analysis of large-scale distribution, the large-scale retail trade, that is the chains of supermarkets and hypermarkets, which does not strictly concern economic factors. The Alimentando survey took into consideration the brands that have the top 10 market shares and 3 players that appear in the ranking of the best performers in the sector by evaluating the following factors.

Share growth of market .

. Development of the format .

. Distributor brand development ( Mdd ).

). Approach to sustainability .

. Services al customer.

The large-scale pagellone it was written by Luigi Rubinelli, an expert journalist in the retail world, by Angelo Frigerio, director of Alimentando and CEO of Edizioni Turbo, and by Federico Robbe, a food historian and journalist.

The three journalists rated the major brands of large-scale distribution in Italy with a vote from 1 to 10 for each of these aspects, then drawing up the general classification. Below are the reasons why the various brands ranked high and low in the ranking.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Carrefour

Carrefour continues to see its market share decrease from year to year, which today is around 5%. It is now in seventh place, with a turnover of 4.66 billion euros. The lack of opportunities in the South of the country, the many redundancies and an excessively centralized and hypermarket-oriented organizational model weighed heavily.

With a format that has always struggled to get smaller stores off the ground, Carrefour has faced competition from competitors in this category over the years, also due to higher prices. The 24-hour openings did not bring the expected results and the brands of the distributor have been downsized over time.

It goes better for sustainability, thanks to the Act for food initiative and the partnership with Too good to go, and for customer services, thanks to Carrefour Now in collaboration with Everli, Glovo and Deliveroo and the SpesAmica Payback Card.

For all these factors, the votes in Carrefour are as follows.

Growth: 4.

Format: 5.

Mdd: 5.

Sustainability: 6–.

Services: 6.

The overall rating is 5+, which puts Carrefour in the position of 13th place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: D.It – Italian Distribution

D.It – Italian Distribution is an operator that boasts several brands and teaches, such as Cedi Sigma Campania, Consorzio Europa, Realco, San Francesco, Sisa Centro Sud, Europa commercial, Sisa Sicilia and Supercentro. The more than 1,200 points of sale, including 700 neighborhood shops, have developed a turnover of over 3 billion euros.

The formats also include the discount Economy in Realco, which focuses particularly on retailer brands, and the Realco hypermarket in Imola with a large tasting area and a sumptuous wine shop. The branded products, over 2 thousand, are purchased by 90% of customers.

For sustainability there are some commendable initiatives, such as the Last minute app under the house for the sale of products that are about to expire. The Sigma online shopping site is well done, even at home, the discount Economy service is more lacking.

Growth: 6.

Format: 6.5.

Mdd: 6.

Sustainability: 5.

Services: 6.

The overall grade is 6–, which places D.It – Distribuzione Italiana at 12th place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Eurospin

Of the group Eurospin Italia Spa includes five Italian and one Slovenian companies. The brand records a turnover of 6.3 billion. Market share has almost doubled over the past 10 years.

The format varies according to the point of sale and its management, whether owned or franchised. The large variety of private labels, however, confuses the consumer, despite the attractiveness of low prices.

The lack of a sustainable budget and the low incidence of labor costs weigh on the bad vote for sustainability. Good online services, with the best non-food bargains and travel at advantageous prices.

Growth: 8.

Format: 7.

Mdd: 5.

Sustainability: 4.

Services: 6.

The overall grade is 6, which puts Eurospin in the position of11th place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Agorà

Agorà Network includes several brands, such as Ekom, Doro, Basko, Poli, Orvea, Amort, Regina, C + C, Tigros, Rossetto, Selex, Iperal, with different formats, which are distinguished in the various categories. Primia is the best-known distributor’s brand, to which are added the first price labels and as many as 41 varieties of wines and sparkling wines.

The group does not present a sustainability report, and online services are still not available for all brands. Iperal’s entry into the catering sector is interesting.

Growth: 7.

Format: 7.

Mdd: 6.5.

Sustainability: 5.

Services: 5.

The overall grade is 6+, which places the Agora Network at tenth place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Coop

The market share of Coop it has shrunk in the last year, with the exit of some southern regions and a new review process. The Ipercoop format seems to have stopped for many years, despite the good performance of the neighborhood stores.

For Alimentando, retailer brands are among the best in the large-scale retail trade, and Coop obtains an excellent score on sustainability thanks to various initiatives ranging from reducing the price of sanitary pads to the vaccination campaign in Africa. On the other hand, online sales are lacking.

Growth: 5.

Format: 6.

Mdd: 6.5.

Sustainability: 8+.

Services: 5.

The overall grade is 6+, which places the Coop at ninth place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: MD

The first discount MD was inaugurated in 1994. In 2021 the brand was the tenth by market share, with growth made possible by the acquisitions of LD and Auchan, new openings and new franchises. The format is no longer that of the hard discount. Since 2013 the company has also opened the Lillo brand dedicated to non-food.

The development of retailer brands that enhance the territory is good. Despite a code of conduct, a sustainability report is not available. Good click and collect services, recently in operation, and non-food online, despite some flaws.

Growth: 7.

Format: 7.5.

Mdd: 7.

Sustainability: 5.

Services: 6.

The overall grade is 6.5, which makes the MD positioneighth place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Crai

With approximately 2,800 stores, a global turnover of 6 billion euros and a surge in online sales, Crai has reached important milestones in 2020. The Piaceri italiani range no longer has the cooperative’s brand, and could therefore prepare for launch in other markets and in other stores.

Home deliveries, “zero kilometer stories” and a good attention to the environment, with the recovery of the packaging and the adhesion to various initiatives, contributed to a good evaluation by Alimentando.

Growth: 7.

Format: 7.

Mdd: 6.5.

Sustainability: 6.5.

Services: 7.

The overall grade is 6/7, which puts Crai in the position seventh place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Despar

Aspiag owns the supermarkets Despar, Eurospar And Interspar. The format of the stores has changed considerably in the last period, with a new assortment and a higher average number of products offered. The choice of inserting clearer indications on the labels of the proprietary brands was excellent.

The sustainability report is well done, unlike that of many competitors, with the correct certifications to support it. Thanks to the Despar Tribù app, the customer is well informed in a fun and immediate way, and can take advantage of exclusive discounts and coupons.

Growth: 7.

Format: 7.

Mdd: 6.5.

Sustainability: 7.

Services: 7.

The overall grade is 6/7, which makes Aspiag rank for sixth place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Végé Group

Végé is a varied reality, which presents Tosano, Bennet, Multicedi with Decò, Arena, Isa, Vega, Moderna and Piccolo. The group is fourth in the supermarket channel, and the customer experience varies a lot according to the formats, which are very different but well adapted to the territory.

Unfortunately, the sustainability report is equally divided and without certifications. The same goes for customer services, with peaks of excellence in some stores and total absence, for example, of online channels for others.

Growth: 7.5.

Format: 7.

Mdd: 7.5.

Sustainability: 5.5.

Services: 6.

The overall grade is 6/7, which puts VéGé in the position fifth place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Selex Group

Selex it has reached the second place for market share at national level thanks also to the numerous acquisitions. The group includes very different companies and brands that are difficult to approve, such as Mercatò, Alì, Familia, Gigante, Mega, Gala, Cadoro, Italmark, among others.

Despite the weaknesses of the Selex brand products, interesting growth opportunities are expected for MDs. The sustainability report, also in this case, is affected by the diversification between the various companies. Online sales are managed by CosiComodo but are patchy throughout the country.

Growth: 8.

Format: 7.

Mdd: 6.

Sustainability: 6.

Services: 6.

The overall grade is 6/7, which puts Selex in the position fourth place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Conad

Conad is the market leader, in which it has a 15% share. It has very different formats in the various operational areas, ranging from the former Auchan network to the neighborhood store and the Todis discount store.

Unfortunately Conad gets a low rating on sustainability from Alimentando, especially due to the many redundancies after the acquisition of Auchan. Customer services, on the other hand, can only improve thanks to the launch of the new site and the new application.

Growth: 8.5.

Format: 7.

Mdd: 6.5.

Sustainability: 5.

Services: 6.

The overall grade is 6/7, which makes Conad rank for third place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Lidl

Lidl in 2021 it has the eighth market share of the national large-scale retail trade. The great growth is due to a particularly focused plan of openings. The format has changed considerably since its beginnings as a hard discount, starting with the pastry and bakery department.

80% of the own-brand assortment is produced in Italy, with customers often favoring DeLuxe Lidl over big names. The rich and clear sustainability report and the excellent functioning of the app are praised by the pagellone. Perhaps also thanks to the legendary Lidl shoes we talked about here.

Growth: 7.

Format: 7.5.

Mdd: 7.

Sustainability: 7.5.

Services: 7.

The overall grade is 7+, which puts Lidl in the ranking second place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution.

Which are the best supermarkets in Italy: Esselunga

“long S she always moved first, like it or not ”. This sentence would be enough to explain the first position in the ranking of the best supermarkets in Italy drawn up by Alimentando. Esselunga is among the top brands in Europe for sales productivity and financial return.

The sustainability report is a 360 ° “European matrix”, with well-documented third-party certifications. Since 2001 it has been possible to shop online and for three years it has been possible to collect the shopping in the appropriate lockers. Esselunga also has its own call center.

Growth: 8.

Format: 9.

Mdd: 7.5.

Sustainability: 8.

Services: 8.

The overall grade is 8+ which makes Esselunga al first place in the leaderboard of the large-scale distribution. It is also the first supermarket where it is possible to make anti Covid vaccines, as anticipated here and the one that has decided to block the expensive prices, as explained here.