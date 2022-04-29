What is the best time of day to exercise and lose weight faster?

Physical exercise is one of the key tools to maintain a healthy weight and for those who want to lose weight. Likewise, it is also essential to have a food plan focused on this purpose, to obtain good results when getting on the scale.

Some people consider that in order to lose kilos, extreme diets must be carried out, which can put their health at risk. Therefore, the first step to start a weight loss process is to consult a doctor and a nutritionist to receive the appropriate professional advice.

On the greater importance of meals or physical training, the experts of Mayo Clinic, non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, clarify the following. “Both are important. Diet has a greater effect on weight loss than physical activity; physical activity, including exercise, has a greater effect on preventing weight gain again later on.”

According to research conducted by the University of California The best time to do physical activity is in the morning, after getting out of bed. According to the findings of the experts, this is because it is beneficial for speeding up metabolism, lifting mood and reducing stress. However, another study by experts at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel showed that the best time to exercise is in the afternoon and early evening.

Regardless of the time or the time of day to exercise, the important thing is to do it. Physical activity has multiple benefits for the body. “As a general goal, try to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day. If you want to lose weight, maintain weight loss, or reach specific fitness goals, you may need to exercise more. Mayo Clinic.

Recommendations to exercise

Mayo Clinic points out some guidelines to keep in mind when doing physical activity:

aerobic activity: perform at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of this type, but at a vigorous level, per week. Within this type of exercise is brisk walking, swimming, even mowing the lawn.

Strength training: it is important to perform strength training for all major muscle groups at least twice a week. Some people make the mistake of repeating the exercise focused on some parts of the body more than these times. “Try to do a single set of each exercise, using enough weight or resistance level to tire your muscles after 12 to 15 reps”indicates Mayo Clinic.

Benefits of physical activity

Exercising should not only be a goal to improve physical appearance, but should be seen as a key tool to maintain and improve health, while preventing diseases. The World Health Organization points out its concern that one in three women and one in four men do not perform the minimum amount of exercise to maintain optimal health.

This entity points out the positive effects of physical activity on the human body: