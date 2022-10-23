What is the best time to take your blood pressure?

Hypertensive patients must have permanent medical follow-up

The high blood pressure is a disease That worries doctors, since it is usually silent and does not present symptoms until it is too late.

That is why many hypertensive people are unaware of their condition. Without treatment, this pathology generates a deterioration in the body that over time can trigger a cerebrovascular attack (CVA) or a heart attack, among other consequences.

According to surveys carried out by the Argentine Society of Arterial Hypertension (SAHA), the majority of the population does not know if they have high blood pressure. The accumulated analysis of SAHA’s “Know and Control your Blood Pressure” campaigns carried out between 2017 and 2021, showed that one in two of the people interviewed had hypertension (50.3%) and, among them, 65.3% did not have their hypertension under control. The results correspond to the data of the five editions of the voluntary measurements carried out at the national level by SAHA. In which 232,873 Argentines agreed to control the pressure.

Experts recommend taking your blood pressure first thing in the morning before eating or taking medication and checking it again at night (Getty Images)

In the world there are more than 1.1 billion people with hypertension, according to data of the World Health Organization (WHO). For this reason, we must think that we are actually talking about double the figures, since half are unaware of this condition. “Year after year the campaigns show similar values, which makes us think that they reflect a certain reality”, clarified the doctor Pablo Rodríguez, specialist in CardiologyInternal Medicine and Arterial Hypertension, Secretary of the Argentine Society of Arterial Hypertension (SAHA).

“According to Fourth National Survey of Risk Factors, released in 2019 by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, 34.6% of the population has high blood pressure. In that same year, 97,264 people died in Argentina due to cardiovascular diseases, of which 1 in 3 (37.3%) could have been avoided only by having the pressure controlled at normal values. This allows us to project that more than 36,000 people die from hypertension as the main cause in our country each year, which represents an average of almost 100 deaths per day,” said the doctor. Diego Fernández, specialist doctor in Internal Medicine and Magister in Arterial HypertensionSAHA treasurer.

The excess pressure hardens the arteries, reducing the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart., which can lead to complications such as chest pain, myocardial infarction, heart failure, and stroke. Hence the importance of something as simple and important as permanent control by taking blood pressure.

Hypertension is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the world (Getty Images)

Taking your blood pressure at home is an important aspect control of high blood pressure (hypertension). But what is the best time to do it?

Experts from the Mayo Clinic in the USA affirm that it is best to do it at first thing in the morning before you eat or take medicine and measure it again at night. Each time, two or three measurements must be made to verify that the results are the same. It is good to take it at different times, because blood pressure control can vary throughout the day.

The blood pressure that is considered normal is between: 100 and 140 mmHg systolic pressure and between 60 and 90 mmHg diastolic. The most advisable thing would be to have a systolic pressure that does not exceed 120 (maximum 130) and the diastolic pressure below 90. It should be noted that with age the pressure tends to rise, since the blood vessels

Out of every 4 hypertensive patients, only one has normal blood pressure (GETTY)

Recommendations for precise control

Just as doctors recommend getting your blood pressure checked regularly, the Mayo Clinic provided tips for doing it right at home:

1-Verify that the device works well. Before using your blood pressure monitor, ask your health care provider to compare your blood pressure monitor readings with the readings on the office blood pressure monitor. Also ask him to watch you while you use it to see if you do it correctly. If you drop or damage it, have it checked before using it again.

2-In the beginning, measure your blood pressure at least twice a day. Do it first thing in the morning before you eat or take medication, and measure it again at night. Each time, take two or three measurements to check that the results are the same. Your health care provider might recommend that you measure your blood pressure at the same time each day.

3-Do not measure your blood pressure immediately after waking up. Before you measure your blood pressure, you can prepare for the day, but don’t eat breakfast or take any medications. If you exercise after getting up, take your blood pressure before you exercise.

The progression of high blood pressure causes damage to vital organs and serious health risks

4-Avoid consuming food, caffeine, tobacco and alcohol 30 minutes before taking a measurement. Also, empty your bladder first. A full bladder can slightly increase blood pressure.

5-Remain seated and silent before and during the control. When you are ready to take your blood pressure, sit for five minutes in a comfortable position without crossing your legs or ankles. Your back should be supported by the back of the chair. Try to be calm and not think about things that cause you stress. Don’t talk while you take your blood pressure.

6-Make sure you place your arm in the correct position. Always use the same arm to take your blood pressure. Rest your arm on a table, desk, or chair armrest at heart level. You may need to place a pillow or cushion under your arm to raise it to that height.

A man waits while his blood pressure is taken. EFE/Alex Cruz/File



6-Place the bracelet directly on the skin, not on clothing. If you roll up your sleeve and it fits too tightly around your arm, the measurement may be affected. You may have to take your arm out of the sleeve.

7-Repeat the measurement. Wait 1-3 minutes after the first measurement, and take another one. Write down the results, if the monitor does not keep a record of your blood pressure or heart rate readings. Blood pressure varies throughout the day. Readings are often somewhat higher in the morning. Also, at home your blood pressure may be slightly lower than at the doctor’s office.

Contact your health care provider if you have unusual increases in your blood pressure or if it stays higher than usual. Ask him when you should call the doctor’s office right away.

The blood pressure that is considered normal is between: 100 and 140 mmHg systolic pressure and between 60 and 90 mmHg diastolic (photo: Better To Health)

Tracking and benefits

some people use a notebook to record blood pressure readings. If the person has an electronic medical record, the data can be recorded on a computer or mobile device. This offers the ability to share readings with healthcare providers and family members. Some blood pressure monitors load this data automatically.

If blood pressure is well controlled, you have to ask how often it should be done. You may need to measure it once a day or less often. If you’ve just started home monitoring or are changing treatments, your health care provider might recommend that you measure your blood pressure beginning the second week after changing treatment and one week before your next appointment.

Home blood pressure monitoring is not a substitute for visits to the doctor, and home blood pressure monitors are not always accurate. Even if you get normal readings for you, don’t stop or change your medications or diet without talking to your doctor first. Diagnosing it on time, leading a healthier life and facilitating access to medication are the keys to improving these worrying figures, according to specialists. The health impact of this disease — which affects the heart, arteries, kidneys and brain — places it at the top of risk factors globally.

