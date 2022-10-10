what is the best time to train

The world of sports does not have to be ungrateful, even if we do not practice it often. What is certain is that exercising regularly will benefit physically and mentally, regardless of our age. This does not mean that from the age of 50 and without having played sports we never want to do marathons, but it does not mean that we lean on the sofa with the phone in one hand and the TV remote in the other.

What is certain is that each person is a world and that exercising, beyond certain logical hours, can feel better to one or other athletes depending on the time of day in which you practice it. Is there an unwritten rule that it is better to do sports in the morning than in the evening? Is night sport better than daytime sport? Is virtue in the middle ground and is it best to exercise in the afternoon?

These questions, which are usually opened especially to people who do not exercise often, have a fairly easy solution: exercise continuously and routinely. In that case, the best thing to do is simply keep a record when practicing sports, and not be perpetually searching for the best time. Of course, it is taken for granted that the key is to cling to that habit, not to find excuses to postpone the desire to play sports based on phrases as empty as “it’s not my best time”.

It is also evident that exercising comes up against something as cruel as the routine itself. Having to go to work, do the shopping, take the children to school, prepare food… It is true that there are dozens of daily activities that many times they get in the way of our desire to play sports, but it is not about blaming or throwing balls out to the rest of the things we do on a regular basis.

Exercising: is there a magic hour?

The most important thing about playing sports is staying consistent. ©Freepik.

Sorry for the disappointment if you are looking for a short answer to tell you: yes, the best time of day to play sports is 8:15 in the morning. Unfortunately, it is not a mathematical formula that will tell us what is the best time to exercise each day, but even so, we can see certain guidelines that stimulate us to a greater extent at a certain time.

Think, even if you never exercise, how you feel first thing in the morning, mid-afternoon or late at night. Well, surely you have given yourself the answer. At the end of the day, the only thing you want to do is get home, put on your pajamas, have dinner and watch a series for a while or be with your family.

If we put the example in the middle of the afternoon, it is most likely that we are also involved with certain labor issues. In the event that it is not labor matters that involve us, surely we will have a family garden in the countryside to take care of. Picking up the children from school, taking them to extracurricular classes, doing the shopping, cleaning the house… carousel of tasks that haunts us since we left work until we get home they also make it impossible in many cases to have a space for ourselves and to be able to exercise.

Indeed, dear readers, although there is not really a time when it is better to do sports, it is true that doing sports first thing in the morning or during the mornings is going to be the best time of day. The reasons are very obvious: we are more rested, we have fewer obligations and it also allows us to face the day in a more optimistic way because natural light favors the activation of circadian rhythms. In addition, it is also quite possible that those first rays of sun in the morning benefit us when it comes to doing sports outdoors as the best time.

Does this mean that we can only do sports in the morning? Not at all and the key It will always be that we maintain a routine, regardless of what time of day it is. We must look for a sport and an activity that facilitates perseverance based on our lifestyle. That is to say, that it has a progressive adaptation and that it does not involve disrupting our usual schedules or ruining our physical form.

exercise and night

If we do sports at night, we must ensure that it is not especially intense. ©Freepik.

But… I can only play sports at night. Great, dear reader, if you can only exercise at night and there is no other choice, that’s welcome. What you should be clear about is that sport, in one way or another, activates certain hormonal secretions that they can over-motivate us late at night.

For this reason, it is also obvious that not all sports are equally beneficial depending on the time to which we practice them. Doing sports late in the day implies that we do not do a particularly strenuous or stimulating sport, because the only thing it will achieve is that, even if we go home to bed tired, we go with a situation and a rush of endorphins that is too high and that can interfere with sleep, so it will not be the best time generally.

This is the reason why if we do sports at night, it should be a more or less moderate maintenance or resistance sport, never a frenetic activity. Furthermore, the most consistent Let’s not practice sports before going to bed: it will suffice to give a margin of three hours between leaving the sport and going to bed.

Does exercising in the morning mean sports on an empty stomach?

We have spoken several times about what sports fasting means And that does not imply that exercising in the morning is playing sports on an empty stomach. Nor does it mean that we go out to play sports with a full belly and this is detrimental to our health. We return to look for the midpoint, where the balance will be.

If you have read that the best option to lose weight is to do sports on an empty stomach, we are sorry to disappoint you. The only real way to lose weight in this life is to There is a caloric deficit between what you eat and what you spend. If that caloric deficit does not occur throughout the day, no matter the sport and the time you do it, you will continue to accumulate calories.

Exercising in the morning to lose weight and skipping breakfast can be counterproductive. ©Freepik.

It can be harmful to exercise in the morning while fasting, as it our body is pulling energy reserves accumulated during the previous day and during the night. If the next morning we give ourselves an important physical tute, the most possible thing is that we get injured or that we don’t have enough resources to face that sportregardless of whether it is the best time. Let’s think of our body as a car engine, if there is no gasoline it is impossible for it to move with the consequent damage that something could happen to it.

Does this mean that I have to get like Tongs to do sports in the morning? Not at all. We return to the mean term of virtue. A regular breakfast with a few cereals (a whole-grain toast, for example), some fruit (half a banana) and a dairy product (Greek yogurt or low-fat yogurt) will be enough fuel to get going first thing in the day with moderate activity. Once we return, we can finish the rest of breakfast and continue with our daily activity.