What is the best university to study Medicine?

Facade of the University of Barcelona.

The University of Barcelona has established itself as one of the 50 best centers to study Medicine of all the world. The Shanghai Academic Ranking has given a rating of 178.9 points, which represents one tenth above his grade from the previous year. The score has allowed him to stay in the position 45 of the global classification and repeat again as the best destination for students within Spain.

The good result of the university is conditioned by their ability to research who has scored 41 of the points. The influence of the studios (83.4), the role of international collaborations (78) or the quality of the articles presented by the members of the center (38) have been other keys for it to maintain its position.

The other great beneficiary of this edition of the Shanghai Ranking has been the University of Valencia who has hit a high and has been placed in the fork of centers between the positions 101 and 150 in the world. This condition has allowed it to position itself as the second best option to study medicine in the country.

In the next step, which includes positions 201 to 300, four different institutions have been placed. They repeat again in the same classification the UAutonomous University of Barcelonathe Autonomous University of Madridthe university of Navarra that in 2021 they already integrated this group.



The University of Extremadura enters through the front door

While one of the great surprises has been the entry of the University of Extremadura. The center that until last year did not appear in the classification has entered with the big door among the 300 best. An unusual jump considering that the lists include half a thousand candidates. This result is explained by the influence of your investigations that has achieved 100 points.

One step below appears the Complutense University of Madrid which has been placed in the group from 301 to 400. It shares a position with the Pompeu Fabra University which has suffered a bump of a hundred positions in the last year.

In the last group of all (401 to 500) they have repeated both the Miguel Hernandez University of Elche as the Zaragoza’s University who already had the recognition of being part of the best centers in the world last year. While two new institutions have joined the group: the University of Alcala and the Sevilla University.

On the other side of the scale, there are two centers that have not appeared among those selected this academic year. It is the case of the University of La Laguna and of the University of Girona that they have lost the privileged position that the experts of the Shanghai Ranking gave them in the last edition.