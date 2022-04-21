What is the brand of cell phone that is least devalued?

Prior to buy a cellphoneone of the things you should consider is the devaluation of the team; that is, the percentage of value that it will lose after the passage of time. In that regard, it will be useful for you to know that according to Bankmycellplatform that compares the price of used phones, this is the list of brands of cell phones that are devalued the most.

Samsung : 39.17%

: 39.17% one plus : 36.31%

: 36.31% Motorola : 34.83%

: 34.83% LG : 34.61%

: 34.61% google-pixel : 32.46%

: 32.46% iPhone: 21.93%

The data corresponds to the period 2021-2022, and is based on the analysis of the price of multiple market providers, which are dedicated to the sale of second-hand smartphones. As can be seen, the iPhone is the cell phone brand that is least devalued. In addition to this, it can be noted that a cell phone Android depreciates twice as fast as an iPhone.

After the term of three years; an iPhone loses on average 33.95% of its value compared to the launch price, while Android phones lose 67.87%.

When it comes exclusively to second-hand Android or iOS cell phones, with an initial purchase price of more than 14 thousand pesos, Apple devices depreciate an average of 14.80% per year; in the case of Android, they reduce their value at an annual rate of 34.18%. The above implies that, after four years, an Android device will lose 78.94% of its initial value. For their part, iOS cell phones will reduce their value by 47.49%.

Now, if we talk about Android phones with an average launch price of 8 thousand pesos or less, the results indicate that they would reduce their value by almost 60% after 24 months; losing an average of 41.82% during the first year, 58.84% after the second, 71.57% at the end of the third, and finally, 87.83% at the end of the fourth year.

Finally, if you want to see all the results of the 2021-2022 Phone Depreciation Report published by Bankmycellyou can do it by entering this site: (www.bankmycell.com/blog/cell-phone-depreciation-report-2021-2022/#1).

