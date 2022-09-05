Entertainment

What is the brand of ice cream that Selena Gomez has

Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 41 2 minutes read

Selena Gomez it is a whirlwind of energy and is always launching new projects that imply new challenges. This is how the former Disney girl decided to get into the business of ice creams and become an investor and co-owner of serendipity ice cream.

“I grew up going to the iconic restaurant @serendipity3nyc so I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership team. In honor of the release of ICE CREAM with @blackpinkofficial, I created Cookies and Cream Remix… made with frozen of pink vanilla as a wink to the girls!”, commented the artist.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 41 2 minutes read

Related Articles

What can we do today? Leisure plans for this Tuesday, September 6

4 mins ago

Justin Bieber: his Brazilian fans wear diapers at his concert!

6 mins ago

Duality, the thriller with the air of a ‘tabletop TV movie’ that sweeps Netflix

15 mins ago

Vinicius Jr. is officially a Spanish citizen — Foot11.com

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button