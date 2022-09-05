What is the brand of ice cream that Selena Gomez has

Selena Gomez it is a whirlwind of energy and is always launching new projects that imply new challenges. This is how the former Disney girl decided to get into the business of ice creams and become an investor and co-owner of serendipity ice cream.

“I grew up going to the iconic restaurant @serendipity3nyc so I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership team. In honor of the release of ICE CREAM with @blackpinkofficial, I created Cookies and Cream Remix… made with frozen of pink vanilla as a wink to the girls!”, commented the artist.

Serendipity is a New York classic, founded in 1954, that is known for going big when it comes to desserts. And this same essence was transferred to the ice creams. Selena grew up loving the iconic restaurant Serendipity3known for its over the top desserts.

The actress released her own Cookies and Cream Remix flavor.

“Every flavor of ice cream Serendipity was inspired by the iconic desserts and sundaes served at Serendipity3 since 1954. We’re known as a place that doesn’t play it safe when it comes to recipes, which is why we decided to turn the fun we love to have with food into flavors of frozen”, explained Joe Calderone, chef de cuisine of Serendipity3 In an interview.

The flavors of the line ice creams of which she owns Selena Gomez They are super original. From Forbidden Broadway Sundae to Unicorn Bliss Sundae, the flavors are fun and surprise your customers. “Our taste of frozen The birthday cake, for example, is not just cake-flavored, but includes pieces of cake and swirls of icing, making it a true dessert-lover’s experience,” says Chef Calderone.

Also, Selena Gomez works hard for mental health causes. So from his partnership with Serendipity they donate 1% of every ice cream purchased to the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health resources. “I am very proud that Serendipity Brands is committed to supporting the Rare Impact Fund and helping people gain much-needed access to mental health resources.”