What is the car that Selena Gomez drives?

The former star of Disney, Selena Gómez has a wide variety of cars in her garage and makes people talk on social networks. In this note we tell you which of all the cars she has, the singer drives. Look at the photos!

March 25, 2022 3:38 p.m.

Selena Gómez is one of the most successful celebrities in the world who has managed to conquer the hearts of millions thanks to her talent as a singer, songwriter, model, entrepreneur and actress. Like many stars, she boasts high annual salaries and exorbitant fortunes.

According to portals, the singer has a fortune of approximately $60 million. Let’s say, he got it largely thanks to his music records and contracts with brands known to promote their products. The YouTube channel Ten Over Ten has compiled a list of cars that they say are worth a total of $471,800. and they are found in Selena’s garage.

As we can see Gómez does not hesitate to buy the best cars. Although he has several cars, there is one in particular and it is the Mercedes S Coupe. It is valued at $150,000, it is the most expensive in the singer’s garage. It features a 4.7-litre V8 Biturbo engine from the S 500 saloon, with a maximum output of 455 hp and a massive maximum torque of 700 Nm.

Mercedes S-Class Coupe valued at $150,000.

Its interior also points to the combination between the classic and the modern, thanks to quality materials and technology. Many elements of the cabin are covered in leather, such as the armrests or the center console, and both the different controls and the air diffusers have a metallic finish.

Interior of the Mercedes S-Class Coupe.

Selena also owns a $70,000 BMW X6, an Audi A6 Black Edition, a $55,000 Mercedes GLA 250, and a Cadillac Escalade. As for the rivals of the Mercedes S-Class Coupé, the main competitors are: BMW 8 Series Coupé, Audi RS5 Sportback, Aston Martin Vantage, Nissan GT-R, among others.