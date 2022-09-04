What is the CarFit program for older drivers in Florida

The CarFit program in Florida seeks to determine how convenient vehicles can be for seniors to drive.

Developed by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) in collaboration with the American Automobile Association (AAA), the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP), and the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), the State of Florida CarFit Program is for seniors who still drive. Basically, what this program seeks is to verify the convenience of the vehicles used by the elderly, in order to determine if they meet the ideal characteristics to meet their needs.

According to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), this program is developed to prevent risks that derive from some failures of vision, flexibility or strength among other abilities that decrease in people over the years.

How to enroll in the CarFit program in Florida?

To become part of the CarFit program, interested people just need to look for one of the events organized by the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA). The official website of this agency offers all the necessary information, and also allows people to schedule an appointment online, something that can also be done through the official telephone lines.

The day of the event, with the scheduled appointment, the driver has the right to a thorough inspection that will be carried out by a team of professionals in order to determine the suitability of the vehicle you are driving. The estimated time of the inspection is 30 minutes and does not involve direct changes to the vehicle, only suggestions made to the driver to adjust everything that can provide a safer and more comfortable driving experience.

The inspection is carried out with the driver sitting in front of the wheel, after you have registered in the program. Among the aspects subject to improvement during the process are:

1. Comfort of the driver’s seat.

2. Distance between the steering wheel and the driver’s body.

3. Line of sight in front of the steering wheel.

4. Position of the head restraints.

5. Distance between the foot and the accelerator and brake pedals.

6. Seat belt adjustment.

In addition to suggesting adjustments to the vehicle to make it more comfortable and safe, lExperts provide the driver with resources and information materials that complement the process.

What are the upcoming dates and locations of upcoming CarFit events in Florida?

According to the AOTA calendarthe upcoming CarFit event dates that are available to interested older drivers are as follows:

1. 09/13/2022: 8:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m.

Orlando, Florida

Contact person: Carrisa Johns

Contact number: 407-521-4673

2. 10/20/2022: 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Miami Florida

Contact person: Joyce Brown

Contact number: 305 303 3863

4. 10/24/2022: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Crawfordville, Florida

Contact person: Megan Case

Telephone contact: (850) 644-8145

5. 10/27/2022: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sebring, Fla.

Contact person: Kris-Juve

Contact number: 863-784-7189

6. 11/13/2022: 9:30am-12:30pm

Bradenton, Fla.

