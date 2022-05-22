What is the cheapest car Zoe Saldana drives?

Zoe Saldana, Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar and Nyota Uhura in the new Star Trek movies is one of the most recognized actresses of the moment. She knows which is the cheapest car in her collection.

Zoë Saldana she already has us used to seeing her in green interpreting Gamora in various movies Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has appeared on screen in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Coming out of Marvel, we have seen her in other movies like Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) together with Johnny Deppin The terminal (2004) with Tom Hanksin Avatar (2009) directed by james cameron and in the new movies star trek in 2009, 2013 and 2016.

The 2014 Audi R8 Spyder is the most expensive car in his garage, made up mostly of vehicles from the German company, with a value of 132 thousand dollars. Now, your cheapest car is the 2009 Audi Q7. It has an approximate market value of 50 thousand dollars.

Saldana’s Audi Q7 has an engine under the hood 3.6-liter V6 which allows you to generate some 280 horsepower. This German car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in about 8.2 seconds and reaches a 210km/h top speed. After all, this 2009 model isn’t a race car, it’s a family vehicle.

Unlike the R8 Spyder, this spacious carallows the American actress and model to take her entire family, made up of her husband Marco Perego and their three children Bowie Ezio, Zen and Cy Aridio, out for a walk, or also to go shopping at the supermarket without losing style or ceasing to look luxurious.