What is the city in the United States where the majority of its population speaks Spanish?

It’s next to Miami, but it’s not Miami. The title of the most Hispanic city in the United States is taken Hialeahaccording to a study carried out by WalletHub, an electronic means of payment company.

For this study on the cultural diversity of the United States, 501 cities of different sizes were taken into account and three key indicators were used to determine whether they are diverse or not: ethnic and racial origin of its inhabitants, language and place of birth.

Hialeah, which, according to census projections, had more than 237,000 inhabitants in 2015, predominantly of Cuban originto the point that they usually describe it as the “second most populous city” from Cuba, is ranked 498th on the list in terms of cultural diversity.

Only three other cities are less diverse, but Hialeah, nestled in Miami-Dade County, it is number one in the entire country in percentage of Hispanic inhabitants (95.64%).







Hialeah is a city bordering Miami, with a large Cuban population.

A second Cuba

With more than 224,000 inhabitants and located north of the Miami airport as part of Miami-Dade County, Hialeah is defined as an industrial city in constant growth that became from the 1960s on the home of thousands of Cubans after the triumph of the Revolution.

Then they would come in the 1980s and 1990s, the Mariel boatlift and the “rafter crisis,” when hundreds of thousands of people left the island to start a new life in the US.

It is also where a higher percentage of residents speak Spanish (92.25%), making it one of the least linguistically diverse in the US.

WalletHub underlines as the presentation of the report that the United States is today a melting pot “thanks to the rapid ethnic and racial diversification of the last four decades.”







The map showing the location of Hialeah and its proximity to Miami.

“If trends continue, America will be more colorful than ever by 2044, when it will reach the point where no single ethnic group will constitute a majority for the first time in history.”

According to the Wallethub portal, which compared census information on the 501 largest US cities, Hialeah is also the population with the fewest inhabitants who identify as “white” (non-Hispanic): 2.75%.

Regarding linguistic diversity, it is the city in the country with the least population that uses English at home (6.4%) and with the most inhabitants that use Spanish (93.1%), of which more than 64% admits not speaking “very good” English.

Jersey City, New Jersey, is the most culturally diverse city in the US, with a score of 95.88, and Parkesburg, West Virginia, the least, with 7.4 points out of 100.

In Hialeah, 72.75% of its inhabitants were born outside the United States, while in Parkesburg only 0.64%.

The city with the most people born in the state to which it belongs is Greenville, in Massachusetts (87.16%), and the one with the fewest people from its state is Hilton Head Island, in South Carolina (15.77%).