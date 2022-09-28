What is the city of the United States that pays the best salaries

If the idea is to look for work in the United States, a point to take into account are the cities and districts that offer the better salaries.

According to information from the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, there are 30 states that have laws that establish the minimum wage above the value stipulated by the federal government.

The DC -District of Columbia- has the highest minimum wage in the United States.

States with the best salaries

Where to find the highest salaries?

The DC-District of Columbia, where it is located the city of Washington- It is one of the most favorable for workers. As of July 1 this year, the minimum wage is US$16.10 an hour.

California follows this ranking, with a value set at US $ 14.

As to New Yorkthe site that concentrates an important percentage of the labor offer, establishes a current value of the hour of work of US$ 13.20. But the plan for the next three years is to reach a minimum hourly payment of $15.

While, Missouri, Michigan and New Mexico they project to reach the barrier of 12 dollars per hour in the next five years.

Washington offers good employment opportunities.

The minimum wage in the United States

A note from the CNN site in Spanish explains that the federal minimum wage will continue during 2022 at US$ 7.25, the rate that has been maintained since 2009, when Barack Obama was president.

This marks the longest period American workers have gone without a government-mandated wage increase.

President Joe Biden pushed through a bill to increase this figure. But his initiative failed in Congress.

