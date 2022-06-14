What is the “Clean Girl Look” and how to achieve it

For two years Tiktok has been in charge of creating the biggest fashion and beauty trends since the cottage core aesthetic until the final death of skinny jeans. One of the latest trends that has probably taken over your FYP is this minimalist style that calls itself the “Clean Girl” look or aesthetic. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this new trend.

Why is it called Clean Girl?

Although we might think that it refers to being clean, the concept of Clean Girl shows us this girl with a fresh manicure, super moisturized skin, little makeup and hair always neat and instead tied in a ponytail back, you know, girls like Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner.

To achieve this type of look, you need to become familiar with tinted moisturizers, BB creams, brow pomades, natural-looking blushes, lip tints, and lip oils.

What’s up with this trend?

Although we love the minimalist looks and the killer skin routine that each one has, an important conversation has been opened on the subject, since many users have questioned the name of the trend, arguing that if we assume that there is a “clean girl” who defines herself as a white, skinny, rich girl then there must also be a “dirty girl” let it be the opposite.

For this it is important to remember that there are different bodiesand that people with acne or psoriasis, brown or black skin also deserve to be able to carry out the trend without feeling uncomfortable or uncomfortable with something as normal as the texture or color of the skin, as a result of this, users of the platform have been in charge of creating the POC version of the trend.

4 essentials for the Clean Girl look

Vitamin C Face Serum

Vitamin C is known to be a key super ingredient for glowing skin. The benefits of this natural antioxidant include reducing redness, even skin tone, and fighting inflammation, reducing the appearance of aging and pigmentation. An easy way to get that concentrated dose of vitamin C is a powerful serum like this one from La Roche-Posay.

eyelash curler

Although this look rejects the super eyelashes and goes straight to a less loaded look, it is important to have an eyelash curler that leaves the eyelashes as natural as possible, we recommend this one from It gaver.

eyebrow gel

In a 2021 Vogue Beauty Secrets tutorial, Olivia Rodrigo styled her brows with Glossier Boy Brow. Unfortunately this product is so good it sells out fast but you can substitute your own or use soap or brow wax.

blue

part of the charm of Clean Girl It has to do with a healthy appearance on the skin, this can be achieved by including a couple of more tones in our look that make us stand out and for this time we can agree with tiktok, because the Rare Beauty blush that went viral a few years ago months for its incredible pigmentation is our #1 choice

