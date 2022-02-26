What is the Co-op mode in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

The open world video game has been designed taking inspiration from the famous series My Hero Academia: The Strongest Heroand is characterized by its great adventures accompanied by a lot of action.

In this title, each player will be able to face the typical villains of said manga, either individually or in company, which makes it more popular nowadays. For this and much more, more and more people are joining the community.

The world of The Strongest Hero, is available for iOS and Android mobiles and it is even also for PC or computers, the latter being possible through the download and installation of emulators. Do you already know how to do it? In our guide to install My Hero Academia you can learn.

Its easy access has allowed its worldwide recognition, however, if you are just starting in My Hero Academia: TSH, you may have some curiosities such as in the game modes. Therefore, here we bring you the best tips to advance in this wonderful video game.

In this opportunity we tell you everything about the Cooperative or Co-op game mode. Do you already know what it is about?. If you want to learn a little more about this title, don’t hesitate to visit our complete My Hero Academia:TSH guide where you will find much more information.

PvP and PvE modes in My Hero Academia: TSH

Every MHA:TSH player wants to enjoy and be successful in the title, but to achieve it the first thing they need is get the best heroes and level up; the latter is reflected in PvP and PvE activities.

PvP and PvE are two game modes, which you can choose from. The PvP mode allows you to block attacks, reduce the distance with enemies, among other actions; this same mode involves Real Time PvP and Super Co-Op Arenawhich are located in the Vs tab of the game menu.

On the other hand, there are the PvE activities where the protagonist is the hero since he must deal with all the damage. Here, players can enter a world and complete it individually or in company, that is, as a team. In PvE modes, Stamina is almost always essential.

In addition, in this mode there are other submodes, such as Supply, Peacekeeping, Operation X, Hero Trials and Handbook and other alternative and cooperative modes such as Joint Operation, Emergency and Angency Assessment.

As you will see, My Hero Academia: TSH is a very extensive title that has a lot to talk about, these being just some relevant aspects. Nonetheless, the player will decide how to enjoy it to the fullest, either in company or alone.

Solo mode is frequently in high demand, and in the My Hero Academia: TSH solo mode guide we show you how to enable it.

On the other hand, we have the Co-op or Cooperative mode, perfect for those players who want to fight in teams. Do you already know how to enable it? Next, we explain in detail how to do it and much more.

What is Co-op or Cooperative mode in My Hero Academia: TSH

On this occasion we bring you useful and necessary information for those who wish to play Co-op mode, Real Time PvP mode and the Super Co-Op Arena; where players can join games to fight with the most popular characters of this manga and, best of all, in real time, since in this way the teams can face other teams and live the emotion instantly.

Co-op mode Consists of team competitions to fight against the most powerful heroes (the ones that usually participate) since these are the ones that face the strongest and most difficult enemies.

Indications for Co-op mode in MHA: TSH

For battles to be completed successfully, must be played in teams of 3 allies, which is known as cooperative. Here there will be a hero for each player who participates and for this to be possible you must choose the fighter who meets the requirements for the team competition.

Do you already know how to choose a fighter? It’s very simple, you just have to go to the heroes section, click on the character page and then click on “Deploy”. Once this is done, the fighter you wanted will start fighting on your behalf. In case you want to modify your fighter, you can easily do it before starting the activity.

Remember that, in group competitions, the most powerful hero must always be the first to participatesince this way you can get better rewards in battle.

Do you know how to strengthen your fighter a little more? To do this, you must participate in many team competitions, since it is the only way to get quality cards, as well as tokens that will be of great help to your fighting character.

Steps to create a team in Co-op mode in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

Assembling a game team is extremely quick and easy, for this you must first make a request to join a team (already previously created). In case you don’t want to join an existing team, you can create your own by sending invitations to those players who are on the list.

To do the above, you must select an empty space in the activity lobby for participants, a list will immediately open where you must press the “Invite” located right in front of the nicknames of the different players.

A great recommendation for you is that when choosing your squad you verify very well which players you want for your team, if they are BR or Quirks. Quirk players are undoubtedly the best for you.

We also recommend you keep in mind that the higher the level of activity you have, the more difficult it will be to overcome it, therefore, weak heroes will not be able to deal the necessary damagenor will they survive battles and end in loss.

Another important point to consider is the team competitions that are run, since these are reflected in the peak of server activities, as long as the majority of the team is online. What is the benefit of this? Simple, find worthy participants for your team.

Types of Co-op competitions available in MHA: TSH

Next, we bring you the different types of group competitions available in this amazing open world video game:

Emergencies in MHA: TSH

This is an event that activates daily by completing daily quests and spending energy. You will know that the event starts because you will immediately see a notification on the screen of your mobile or PC. Once the notification has appeared, you must go to the activity lobby to choose a team to participate in the battle or, on the other hand, select the option to help other players in the event of emergencies.

Once the event has taken place, you will be able to get an excellent support team, for this reason it is totally recommended to participate in it daily.

Joint operations in MHA: TSH

They are activities available at every moment of the day. It consists of a series of chapters that require requirements such as BRthese can be unlocked as you manage to reach the required account level in Joint Operations.

In addition, for each victory in the battles you will get rewards per day, such as equipment and tokens. *In case your battle did not go very well, do not worrysince the intent is not consumed.

