What is the commercial of Jennifer Aniston that nobody remembers

Jennifer Aniston She is undoubtedly one of the great personalities of the Hollywood world, being recognized for the dozens and dozens of roles she played throughout her successful career. She mostly starred in comedies, but over the years she proved to be an actress with a very wide repertoire and ability.

Since friendsgoing through other hits like ‘Who are the Miller?’‘Marley and Me’, ‘Almighty’, ‘derailed’, ‘A fake wife’, ‘A Good Girl’, ‘rock stars’, ‘My girlfriend Polly’, ‘friends with money’and several more titles, Aniston She established herself as a great actress in the industry.

What is true is that Jenniferr, beyond the outstanding roles he had in the cinema, he also participated in commercials in his early days. In particular, there is one that no one, or almost few, remember at first sight: the one he made for the renowned Heineken beer brand.

The year was 2002 when the actress, already known for the successful role of Rachel Green in the series friends, filmed this commercial. Twenty years ago, the situation showed us an always beautiful Jennifer shopping at the supermarket and trying to reach some beers that were at the top of the gondola.

Small in stature and 1.64 meters tall, she even tried to stand on tiptoe to reach the last bottles left in the entire place. It was then that a young man, who was also shopping at the store, made her appearance on the scene and approached her.

The leading man on duty makes Jennifer, since being taller he managed to easily reach the last two bottles of Heineken. With a smile, the actress gestures towards the young man to ask for precisely those beers that she was trying to reach, but far from giving them to her, the boy left them for him and left the scene, leaving the actress confused.

At the time, Jennifer She was 33 years old and she is practically a carbon copy of her current version, a woman who defies the passage of time but who has managed to greatly nurture her artistic career, also becoming a director and producer in recent years.

Few will remember that Heineken advertisement with Aniston as the protagonist, a scene as funny as it is fun that is part of the extensive curriculum that the American has over the years at the highest level.