What is the company listed as the second Colombian unicorn: it is valued at more than a billion dollars

At least 65 technology-based companies (startups) are in Colombia dedicated to the housing trade (proptech), but only one of them achieved financial success in a short time that only Rappi has achieved in the country. It is about Habi, a company created just three years ago and that is already the new Colombian unicorn.

The term unicorn refers to companies that work on technological bases that are valued for more than 1,000 million pesos without listing on the stock market. The first of them is Facebook, which is already considered a superunicorn, but examples such as Uber, Airbnb or WeWork are found in the world.

In Colombia, with the entry of Habi into this category, there are two of the most successful startups together with Rappi. The latter achieved it in 2018 when he received a money injection of 200 million pesos. In that year Nubank also did it, the digital bank created by a Colombian, but registered in Brazil.

Habi achieved it in the last few days after a Series C financing roundtable, the most ambitious and which is carried out when the company is already consolidated, to obtain resources that allow ambitious projects to be undertaken. This Colombian company achieved 200 million dollars for which it was valued at the desired number of ten figures.

The objective also has other records for the company, such as being the first Latin American unicorn with a female CEO, Forbes highlighted, as well as having done it the fastest so far in the country. But Rappi and Habi also share a history of collaboration, Simón Borrero, one of the co-founders of the address platform, was one of the first investors.

According to Bloomberg, the investment was made by Softbank Latin American, Hombrew, Tiger Global and Inspired Capital, which are among those who bet on the platform created by Sebastián Noguera and Brynne McNulty Rojas.

Habi was born in 2019 with the sale of the first apartments in Bogotá. A year later, it had already expanded to the main cities of the country, Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla and Cartagena, and founded four experience centers. In 2021 he broke national barriers and arrived in Mexico.

Its commitment as a proptech company, which aims to improve services in the real estate sector, is to offer simple, fast and agile solutions to those who wish to sell their used house or apartment. In other words, they take on the entire paperwork process to make it a less cumbersome experience.

His promise is to buy the house in less than 10 days and in cash. Then they take care of remodeling it and offering it at a competitive price. However, they have some conditions such as being less than 30 years old, with the exception of Bogotá, where it can be up to 40, with a value between 75 and 500 million pesos; is located in a residential complex or unit subject to the horizontal property regime and in the company’s coverage areas.

To date, it has made more than 18,000 home purchases, according to the magazine Semana, and with the new investment it hopes to reach more cities in Latin America as well as implement new facilities for buyers, such as a credit for financing through allies. banking. Only during 2021 the company grew 25 times and now has the goal of increasing its transactions ten times this year.

According to the Colombian Proptech Association, in 2021 this sector of companies in the country captured 300 million dollars, becoming the third largest in Colombia.

