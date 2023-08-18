Entertainment

What is the connection between Marvel’s ‘The Avengers’ and the movie ‘Barbie’?

Learn the unique connection between Barbie and Avengers: Infinity War, a detail only true fans notice.

By Jacqueline Arteaga

The connection between Barbie and the Avengers
© Warner Bros.The connection between Barbie and the Avengers

The live action adaptation of the world’s most famous doll has created a sensation since its first weekend in theaters and has established itself as one of the biggest hits of the year. The actress acted in this film margot robbie There are some hidden references and connections to other movies that only true fans have noticed: have you noticed the connection between the movie ‘Barbie’ and ‘Barbie’? avengers: infinity war,

for his part, Avengers: Infinity War’s success extends to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universesince they were Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Face Thanos in a complex battle. So it’s hard to believe that an action movie is in any way related to a toy movie.

What’s the Connection Between the ‘Barbie’ Movie and Avengers: Infinity War?

there is a connection between the two movies one of its leading actresseswe refer to ariana greenblattyoung american star who played a cameo Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War in Marvel.

Ariana Greenblatt in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel)

Ariana Greenblatt is considered one of the promises of Hollywood In the film ‘Barbie’, she plays the character of human teenager Sasha., Greenblatt began her professional career when she was just six years old, with roles in Disney’s “Liv & Maddie” and the series “Caught in the Middle”, where she starred as Jenna Ortega.

Ariana Greenblatt in the movie ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros.)

