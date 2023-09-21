What is the controversial trend that connects football with fashion?

The models were the first to pick up on this criticism trend, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber were some of those who imposed this premise on street style. Gradually this idea spread all over the world and only in this season it found a place in fashion.

Have you ever thought about wearing a T-shirt? Football Will it be chic or modern? Well now this combination is a reality and no one can stop themselves from trying it. Whatever your style, blockcore It has joined the looks of even the most minimalist women as well as the most daring women.

Wanda Nara was one of the first to implement this trend. Photo: Instagram @wanda_nara.

one of the loyal followers of blockcore Wanda Nara, who has highlighted this since last year trend In their attire. Even on her last trip to Brazil with her sister Zaira, the influencer posed with the T-shirt Football, Palazzo jeans and Adidas flip flops.

related news

Behind him, Chiara Ferragni was seen in a very glamorous look. Photo: Instagram @chiaraferragni.

Another fashionista who embraced this premise was Chiara Ferragni, who paired her yellow T-shirt with a tight denim miniskirt, baguette bag and knee-high sandals. The businesswoman, who always presents her bold style, confirmed this blockcore It was already part of his 2023 wardrobe.

You can join Blokkor by putting any of these ideas into practice. Photo: Harper’s Bazaar.

You can also join this unexpected mix of trendy costumes with football items, following the ideas of Wanda, Chiara or these it-girls who have proposed their options for it. blockcore, On the one hand, you can sign up for some tailored pants, a jacket or puffer vest, sports shoes and the inevitable T-shirt of your team. Football Favorite.

Will you be adding this to your PPhoto: The Cool Hour wardrobe.

Or you can choose a more casual look with a denim miniskirt, boots or knee-high boots, a bag and your favorite T-shirt. If you want to go a little further, you can add a tailored blazer and switch out these shoes for heels. What do you think?

it’s clear that blockcore Has already won the hearts of international influencers. Whether with more casual outfits or adding glamorous outfits, it trend Sums up 2023 perfectly: seeking comfort without sacrificing elegance.

*Remember that these notes are for inspiration only if you have any questions. No “fashion rule” comes before the main rule: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!