What is the controversial trend that connects football with fashion?

by

The models were the first to pick up on this criticism trend, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber were some of those who imposed this premise on street style. Gradually this idea spread all over the world and only in this season it found a place in fashion.

Have you ever thought about wearing a T-shirt? Football Will it be chic or modern? Well now this combination is a reality and no one can stop themselves from trying it. Whatever your style, blockcore It has joined the looks of even the most minimalist women as well as the most daring women.

(tagstotranslate)football

Source link

Leave a Comment