What is the controversy surrounding Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis about?

It’s been a long time since we heard about it Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis, The famous couple has extremely private life And even in recent years he has gone through many challenges and potholes that have kept him away from the limelight. Perhaps he had not even thought that once again he would be in everyone’s limelight because of a controversy, neither more, nor less, due to which many people felt bad. Ashton and Mila face to face wave of criticism and outrage After this both of them wrote letters in support danny masterson, American actor who was convicted of two rapes last week. All three coincided in the series that 70’s show In the 2000s, Where they became great friends. But this friendship is troubling him headache for couple, The truth is that he took a risky decision: send some letters to the judge in the case to defend his friend. And now, many people criticize that this is a way to go against sexual violence So many women don’t dare to report.

In a letter dated July 27, Ashton said Masterson was a man who treated people “With decency, equality and generosity”, And Mila described him as “an excellent role model and friend” as well as “an extraordinary big brother model”. Some statements were leaked by the news agency The Associated Press (AP). Well, after the huge controversy caused by the publication of these letters, both of them have tried to come out of this situation by apologizing on their Instagram account. In the video, which is just over a minute long, they show their regret for the pain caused to the victims. Ashton says the letters simply asked for pity and recounted “her experiences with Masterson” over the past 25 years. And Mila also wanted to show her support for the victims, stressing that she did not want to question the validity of the judicial system or the jury’s verdict. The couple’s friend, whom he described as, He has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women in the early 2000s.

Testimony of victims