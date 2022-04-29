What is the current reality of Cardano?

Due to the recent Cointelegraph note about Cardano, we have spoken with Edickson Aguilera, ambassador of the Cardano Foundation in Venezuela and also owner of a Hispanic stakepool in Cardano called Blessso that you can tell us from your perspective how you observe or evaluate the development of the network and the moment in which you find yourself.

According to Edickson, the Cardano blockchain has a rapidly growing development of projects, in fact, He mentioned that the network already has almost a thousand projects in development, of which several have been launched and also have the support of Catalyst.

On the other hand, Edickson called Cardano “a rocket about to take off since he confirmed the growth in the number of new active wallets, which according to his criteria is due to the great interest in Cardano, especially – he said- of smart moneywhich he hopes will be patient.

The truth about the price

Also, Edickson took the opportunity to talk about the price of ADA, which he considers is causing a lot of controversy and disappointment for many. “This current price is a consequence of not meeting the expectations of many, because there are many people who believed that an ecosystem like the one being developed in Cardano would be ready overnight and that the price was going to grow a lot but not this is how it takes time to do things right, that’s why Cardano is a long-term project”Edickson mentioned.

“Although it is true that the price is also very affected by external factors such as war, the global economic crisis among other things. If we see well Cardano has many good fundamentals to have a higher price but it is not like that at the moment. I think that The Vasil hard fork will mark a before and after in the Cardano ecosystem and its price will most likely rise, although considering all external factors and depending on how they behave, it could rise a lot or a little, so be patient”he added.

Decentralization or centralization?

In this sense, Edickson also took the opportunity to talk about decentralization, highlighting that for now Cardano remains one of the most decentralized networks in the world. However, he detailed that it is true that decentralization has slowed down a bit due to pool and factor farms.

“Although it is an issue that currently seems to be neglected, the truth is that there are proposals from the community to support decentralization and on the other hand IOG has plans to improve certain aspects that centralize the network, the truth is that for now it is not the priority , since they first need to scale the network”he explained.

In addition, in relation to pool farms, Edickson took the opportunity to share a proposal to encourage delegators to choose smaller pools to collaborate with decentralization even if they give up profits. “I think the best thing that could be done is to create a mechanism so that delegators have the opportunity to get much more rewards by delegating to a single pool than exchanges or farms, and that future project ISOs only support small pools that are not farms”commented.

Decentralized finance on Cardano

Regarding Defi in Cardano, Edickson stressed that it has had drawbacks such as network congestion, but ultimately it has been seen – he says – that people are embracing Defi on Cardano in a better way and it shows in the rapid growth of Total Value Locked (TVL) on the network despite few Dapps. “Ultimately we are the fastest growing network in total value locked or TVL for its acronym in English, and the best thing is there are many users who are eagerly awaiting future launches, so I think that Defi on Cardano will be more and more secure fluent and innovative”said.

A project with many critics

Lastly, Edickson talked about Cardano’s detractors and said that they were all those who wanted to get rich overnight, and the competition. “The number of naysayers and people who trash Cardano are those who thought they would get rich overnight with Cardano but it turned out it wasn’t, and today they are at a loss or worse they sold at a loss”he stated.

“Another group of detractors would be those who are paid by the competition to damage Cardano’s image, since its potential scares them a lot, so without further ado, patience to all holders and support small pools, especially Hispanics”he claimed.

