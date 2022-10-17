What is the DASH diet and what are its benefits?

It emphasizes foods that include fruits, vegetables, lean meat sources, nuts, seeds and grains, and limits consumption of red meat, sodium, sugars and sugary drinks (Getty Images)

Gone are the miracle diets and false promises. Apparently the Humans we already overcome that barrier with the feeding and we no longer look so much for the way to lose weight quickly, but rather, a way of eat healthy to obtain global benefits on our health. In the latter, it is known Mediterranean diet and now also the dash Diet, another of the most beneficial for our health.

Although in his source was created to improve the levels of hypertension, over time it became in a alternative feeding healthy Y balanced perfect for everyone. It is a feeding option where No enter the processed far from it, ultra-processed and where all the leadership is in the fresh food.

The changes promoted by this diet, originally designed for hypertensive patients, are beneficial for the entire population (Getty Images)

In reduce the consumption of Red meatof the Saltthe sweet and the alcohol, increasing Thus, the consumption of other foods such as fruits Y vegetablesthe cereals whole grains, legumes, nutseggs, fish or lean meats.

Among the various lifestyle changes that can reduce cardiovascular disease, adoption of DASH dietfor lower hypertensionyou can have the greatest impact for the young adults and middle-aged hypertensive patients in stage 1, according to research presented at the Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022 of the American Heart Association.

According to Arterial Hypertension Guide joint of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology 2017, stage 1 hypertension is defined as having a systolic level (top number) of 130-139 mm Hg or having a diastolic measurement (bottom number) of 80-89 mm Hg.

The DASH eating plan is specifically designed to help control blood pressure (Getty Images)

The researchers estimate that the adoption widespread of Changes in lifestylesuch as limiting excessive alcohol consumption and exercising regularly, could prevent thousands of deaths Y save over a billion dollars in healthcare costs over the next 10 years. Their analysis revealed that adoption of the DASH diet might have the greatest benefit, with an estimated 15,000 heart disease events prevented among men and 11,000 events among women.

In this line, the Mayo Clinic of the United States warns on its website: “Studies have shown that it can reduce blood pressure in just two weeks. diet can also diminish the levels of low density lipoproteins (LDL or “bad” cholesterol) in the blood. High blood pressure and elevated LDL cholesterol levels are two major risk factors for heart disease and stroke.”

Sodium, present in salt, contributes to increased blood pressure and heart disease, which is why its consumption is considerably reduced in this diet / (Getty Images)

Diet can have a big impact on blood pressure, It is the force exerted by the blood against the walls of the blood vessels. High blood pressure, or hypertension, can cause health problems over time, such as heart disease and stroke. In particular, salty foods they can cause high blood pressure. when we consume Salt, the body retains more fluids, increasing blood volume and pressure. The sugary foods and the rich in Saturated fats they can also increase blood pressure. On the other hand, following a heart-healthy diet can help us achieve and maintain a healthy blood pressure.

The goal of the DASH diet is include 4,700 milligrams (mg) of potassium per day and reduce sodium, which helps lower blood pressure. Studies indicate the diet is effective, with a 2020 research review finding that it lowered blood pressure in people with hypertension, as well as those without the condition.

“The DASH diet is lower in sodium than a person’s usual diet, which can include a whopping 3,400 milligrams (mg) of sodium or more per day. This dietary regimen limits sodium intake to 2,300 mg per day. Basically, it is the amount of sodium in 1 tablespoon of salt of table”, assure the American experts.

The DASH diet also allows you to lose weight and this favors glucose metabolism, helping to prevent overweight (Getty Images)

Carrying out the DASH diet means including in the daily diet between 4 and 5 pieces of fruitstake them between hours and another 4 or 5 of vegetable such as tomato, broccoli or carrot, used in creams or garnishes. In addition, the bread, the rice, the pasta either the whole grains they are included in this diet. Yes, preferably whole grain whole grain cerealsricher in fiber and nutrients.

Another recommendation is to avoid cheese waves sauces Or just look at the dairy products skimmed either part skim As for animal protein, the DASH diet recommends meat of birds such as chicken or turkey, lower in fat, in addition to fish such as tuna, sardines, hake or salmon.

When following this eating plan, it is important that you choose:

– Food with a high content of potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber and protein.

– Food with a low in saturated fat.

– Food with low sodium content.

Whole grain bread, rice, pasta or cereals are foods included in the DASH diet; while in the case of cereals it is preferable that they be whole grains / (Getty Images)

The DASH diet provides daily and weekly nutritional goals. The number of servings depends on each person’s daily calorie needs. Here are the recommended servings from each food group for a diet of 2000 calories a day:

– Grains: between 6 and 8 servings a day. One serving is equal to 1 slice of bread, 28 grams of dry cereal, or 1/2 cup of cooked cereal, rice, or pasta.

– Vegetables: between 4 and 5 servings a day. One serving equals 1 cup of raw green leafy vegetables or 1/2 cup of cut-up raw or cooked vegetables, or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice.

– Fruits: between 4 and 5 portions a day. One serving equals one medium fruit; 1/2 cup of fresh, frozen, or canned fruit; or 1/2 cup of fruit juice.

Among the recommendations provided by the experts is avoiding the consumption of cheese and sauces; and contemplate skimmed or semi-skimmed dairy products as the only option /

– Low-fat or fat-free dairy: 2 to 3 servings daily. One serving is equal to 1 cup of milk or yogurt or 1 and 42.5 grams of cheese.

– Lean meats, poultry and fish: six portions of 28 grams or less per day. One serving equals 28 grams of cooked meat, poultry, or fish, or 1 egg.

– Nuts, seeds and legumes: between 4 and 5 portions a week. One serving equals 1/3 cup of nuts, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter, 2 tablespoons of seeds, or 1/2 cup of cooked legumes (dried peas or beans).

– Fats and oils: between 2 and 3 portions a day. One serving equals 1 teaspoon of soft margarine, 1 teaspoon of vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, or 2 tablespoons of salad dressing.

– Sweets and added sugars: 5 servings or less per week. One serving equals 1 tablespoon of sugar, jelly, or jam; 1/2 cup sherbet; or 1 cup of lemonade.

“Just by following the DASH diet, you will likely reduce your sodium intake. As you cut back on processed and high-sodium foods, you may find that food tastes different. It is likely that the palate late to get used to to the taste”, conclude the specialists from the Mayo Clinic.

