What is the DASH diet, the food system that activates the metabolism to lose weight fast in the healthiest way

There are already many of us who have become aware (finally!) and want to take a

healthy nutrition, not only to maintain our weight for aesthetic reasons, but also to take care of our health. The first thing you should know is that if you have any problems, the ideal is to go to a professional, but if you don’t have one and you just want to follow some guidelines so that your

diet be as healthy as possible, maybe we can help you. There are many types of diets (understood as a way of eating, not as a way to lose weight) that are understood as healthy, being

the mediterranean the best known. And with many similarities to this is the

DASH dietwhich has an added benefit, and is that it is ideal for avoiding cardiovascular problems and controlling blood pressure due to its low salt intake.

The DASH diet emerged in the 1990s as a dietary pattern created by the United States Institutes of Health to help lower

hypertension. Its goal is to reduce dietary sodium below levels of 5.8 g of salt in regular DASH and 3.8 g of salt in low-sodium DASH; and increase the content

potassium, calcium and magnesium, minerals that potentially manage to improve hypertension. In addition to reducing the

salt intakeIn the DASH diet, the intake of red meat, sweets, and alcoholic beverages is also limited and the intake of foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, eggs, nuts, fish, and lean meats is increased.

Experts recommend including

4 or 5 fruits with skin daily and take them between hours, and others

4 or 5 servings of vegetables in garnishes or creams. The bread, the

whole grains, rice or pasta are some of the foods included in this diet, but it recommends opting for whole grain cereals because they are richer in fiber and nutrients than refined ones. With respect to

dairy productsthis type of diet only includes skimmed or semi-fat in any of its versions and, although red meat is limited, poultry such as

chicken and turkey It is allowed because it is low in fat, as well as tuna, sardines, hake and salmon. And, of course, as if you were a realfooder, you should stop consuming

processed and ultra-processed poor nutritional quality.

Benefits of the DASH Diet



We have already told you about its benefits to reduce the

blood pressurebut they are not the only ones on the DASH diet:

– Improves bone health: consuming high levels of sodium can promote urinary excretion of calcium, which affects bone mineral density. In addition, this diet provides the body with a very important amount of minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium that protect the skeleton.

– Reduces the risk of kidney stones and protects the kidneys: An excessive amount of salt harms kidney health in the medium and long term.

– Prevents type 2 diabetes: The DASH diet allows you to lose weight, which is why it favors glucose metabolism, helping to prevent the development of this pathology.

– Helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease: The foods accepted in this diet are powerful antioxidants that influence blood lipids, making it a good alternative to have a healthy and strong heart.