What is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who debuted in the cinema and very few know

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They formed one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood for 12 years. At that time they became the parents of six young people, three of them adoptive and three biological. However, his story ended the same way it began, in the midst of a scandal.

Today, although several years have passed since they ended their marriage, movie stars continue to face legal disputes over joint property or their children. So much so that the actress does not even want to see the actor and each new legal dispute is considered a “revenge” between them.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne.

In the midst of all the controversy generated Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie, your children continue to grow and mature. Some are already in college, others gained a lot of popularity for one of their talents, as is the case with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who breaks it dancing to urban music, and others for simply showing up with her famous parents doing some activity.

However, in the midst of the growing popularity of young people and despite the actress’s refusal not to want her children to follow in her footsteps, the youngest of them has already made her debut in the cinema and in a mega Disney production. It’s about Knox’s twin, viviennewho played Princess Aurora in maleficenta film starring his mother.

But everything has a fair explanation and Angelina Jolie was in charge of giving it. “This happened because there were children who came to the shoot and saw me. She approached me to greet them and they cried. One child froze completely, and then he started crying, and I felt really bad. We realized that there was no way to find a 4 or 5 year old girl that she could be tough with, and that she didn’t see me as a monster, “said the Hollywood star.

For this reason they turned to a five-year-old girl who would not be frightened by the image of a witch, with large horns, who had maleficent. “Vivienne seemed like little Aurora. Everyone thought the answer was there, but I had to go home and talk to dad because she’s our girl, “added the actress at the time, who was still married to Brad Pitt.

Vivienne with Angelina in Maleficent.

Although neither of them was convinced, they realized that it was the only way to get the filming going and they did it. The scenes with the little girl were perfect and the movie in which they shared a set Angelina Jolie Y Vivienne Jolie Pitt it was a real success.