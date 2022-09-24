Entertainment

What is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who debuted in the cinema and very few know

Photo of James James15 hours ago
0 41 2 minutes read

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They formed one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood for 12 years. At that time they became the parents of six young people, three of them adoptive and three biological. However, his story ended the same way it began, in the midst of a scandal.

Today, although several years have passed since they ended their marriage, movie stars continue to face legal disputes over joint property or their children. So much so that the actress does not even want to see the actor and each new legal dispute is considered a “revenge” between them.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James15 hours ago
0 41 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Story of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively proves that with the right person, a relationship will last forever

2 mins ago

“If Cristiano Ronaldo is so good, he scores 1283 goals, period”

4 mins ago

this is how his unknown brother Cristian is, with whom he works in Hollywood

14 mins ago

Foot Mondial 2022 – Lionel Messi has forgiven, this player will go to Qatar

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button