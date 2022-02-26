What is the defense plan that NATO activated after the invasion of Ukraine? – Europe – International

NATO activated its defense plans this Friday to reinforce itself in Eastern Europe in the face of the “serious threat” to Euro-Atlantic security posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but made it clear that it does not plan to send troops to that country, a partner but not Alliance member.

“We have no NATO troops in Ukraine and we have no plans to send them to Ukraine.”, indicated the organization’s general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference, adding that they nevertheless have to “give guarantees to NATO’s allies, increasing our presence” in the eastern part of the Alliance.

Stoltenberg appeared before the media at the end of an urgently called meeting of the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s highest decision-making body, on which occasion he also announced the convening of an extraordinary summit by videoconference of allied leaders to address Russia’s “deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion” of Ukraine.

Up to eight allied ambassadorsfrom Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland, had requested consultations invoking Article 4 of the Washington Treatya document that constituted NATO and that activates these conversations when they consider the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of its members threatened.

Troop surge in the east

All this shows that our commitment to collective defense of Article 5 is strong. And we will continue to do whatever is necessary to protect the Alliance from aggression.

The North Atlantic Council, which in a statement warned that the invasion of Ukraine will have “geostrategic consequences” and for which it assured that Russia must “assume full responsibility”, decided this Friday to activate the organization’s defense plans to request of NATO’s top military commander, General Tod Wolters.

“This is a prudent and defensive step to protect and shield partner nations during this crisis. And it will allow us to deploy capabilities and forces, including the NATO Response Force -some 40,000 troops-, where they are needed”, explained Stoltenberg, who recalled that The Alliance has already been strengthening its collective defense as Russia continued to build up troops around Ukraine.



Thus, in recent weeks, the allies have deployed thousands more troops in the eastern part of the Alliance, and he gave an example that there are more than 100 fighters on “high alert” to protect airspace and more than 120 allied ships from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean.

In this context, the allied secretary general stressed that “there is no room for miscalculation” and that “an attack on one would be seen as an attack on all” allies.

“Since Russia knows that an attack on one would provoke an attack on all, it will not attack, because we are the strongest Alliance”, ventured the secretary general.

He recalled that they have been warning of the possibility of the invasion for some time and that, at the same time, they have been preparing for such a scenario by placing more forces in the eastern part of the Alliance, where more will arrive in the coming days, he said.

“What we do is proportionate and defensive, we are not looking for a conflict,” Stoltenberg assured, while lamenting that “Russia has closed the door to a political solution.” In any case, he again called on Moscow to “immediately cease its military action, withdraw its forces from Ukraine and choose diplomacy.”

Broken peace in Europe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“Russia has attacked Ukraine. This is a brutal act of war. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said, lamenting that what they had been warning about for months “has happened” despite “all the calls for Russia to change course and the tireless efforts to find a diplomatic solution. ”.

“Peace on our continent has been shattered. Now we have a war in Europeon a scale and of a type that we thought belonged in history,” he said.

To illustrate unity in Europe, the presidents of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council, Charles Michel, joined Stoltenberg at a later press conference.

“We are more united and more determined than ever. We are a Union, an Alliance, united in purpose”, stressed Von der Leyen, who took advantage of his appearance to announce more sanctions on Russia for its aggression, which will “suppress” its economic growth, he said, just a few hours before the summit scheduled for today from the leaders of the European Union.

