What is the diastema? Vanessa Paradis and that sexy “flaw” that she shares with Brigitte Bardot

Vanessa Paradis, born in 1972, French actress and singer who began her career at the age of 11 in the world of music, making her debut in 1989, at the age of 16, in the cinema, already having two singles and an album to her credit, with the first film wins the César Award for best female promise. Then deciding to devote himself more to the singing career, he returned to the cinema in the second half of the 90s, enjoying greater success. Iconic face of the Chanel campaign, interpreter of The girl on the bridge, Café de Flore and mother of the actress Lily-Rose Depp, had by her partner Johnny Depp, to which she was linked from 1998 to 2013, Vanessa Paradis has a physical dental defect that unites her to many stars and models. From Ashley Smith And Georgie May Jagger, as far as Lindsey Wixson and Madonna, although the latter has tried to correct it with surgery, Paradis is also affected by diastema.

Brigitte Bardot was also affected by diastema like Vanessa Paradis

Specifically, the diastema indicates a certain distance between two neighboring teeth and most of the time it refers to that between the two upper central incisors. One of the first stars in the world of cinema, fashion and music to make this defect a value and a particular sign of beauty, was Brigitte Bardot, French dancer, model, actress and singer consecrated over the years as a sexy icon. Born in 1934, Brigitte Bardot retired from the stage in 1973 concentrating her commitment in the defense of animal rights, in fact she is also known worldwide as an activist. Famous all over the world, subject of interest also in the United States, she has starred in hits such as Too many like it, Mademoiselle Pigalle, Female, The truth, Three steps into delirium, The gunslingers and many other films. The peculiarity that unites the smile of Vanessa Paradis and Bardot and many other international beauties was commented by the editor of W Magazine a few years ago: “Originality and authenticity are the most important values ​​for the younger generation“, he has declared.

