What is the difference between a digital currency and a bitcoin? – News Technology – Technology

First of all, it is necessary to understand where these types of digital currencies come from. Bitcoin was born in 2008, when Satoshi Nakamoto (pseudonym) explained through an email the cryptography with which they intended to create a currency to account for and transfer value.

A year later, the first network based on this protocol, cryptography, began to operate, and it was not until 2011 when several organizations began to receive bitcoins as a payment method. From this moment on, more and more cryptocurrencies began to emerge, and although Bitcoin is the most popular, there may be more than 10,000 different options around the world.

Read also: Cryptocurrency scams: the most used tactics on the internet

It is important to understand that these currencies are intangible, so they will always be deposited in a digital wallet and their value will depend on supply and demand.

On the other hand, being decentralized, it means that no bank or entity supports it, it is the market that defines its value.

An example of its volatility is in a tweet published by Elon Musk, tycoon and businessman who owns the Tesla company, when he indicated that he had bought US $ 1,500 million in bitcoin and raised the possibility of accepting them as a means of payment. At this point the value of this coin began to rise, but when he announced that he would not receive them to buy the company cars from him the value of this coin dropped by 15 percent.

​

It has even been known that its quantity is limited and that approximately in the year 2140 another process will begin in which new coins will be put into circulation every 10 minutes.

Also read: This is how the fake news market can be disrupted

How do you get a bitcoin?

There are several ways in which a person can have these cryptocurrencies. One is to buy them directly through applications using conventional money, another can be to receive bitcoins as a means of payment for a product or service that is under their control.

But the last one is perhaps the most striking, and it is to create it through a mining process to create bitcoins. there they appear the miners, characters who are in charge of obtaining these coins through an automatic reward system. But this is only possible using high-level and powerful computers that have the capacity to support an automatic reward system that rewards those who can solve a mathematical problem, and the fastest gets the new coins.

We recommend you read: Know the history of the Bonnie and Clyde of cryptocurrencies

with backrest

On the other hand, there are cryptocurrencies or cryptoactives that have the backing of a financial institution. These types of digital currencies were created focused on different purposes due to the boom in this market, and the companies that support them can make decisions on aspects such as their issuance, value, and distribution network.

One of the main differences of these digital currencies is that the role of the miners is not necessary, since the infrastructure that the institutions have manages to generate the cryptoactive and certifies it.

However, the operation also has to be supported in a network of computers linked to a central network, which in turn is connected to a central unit.

This is the case of Ripple XRP, a cryptocurrency of banks, which was created to complement the banking system, accelerate and save the cost of international transfers and allow the conversion of other assets such as money, gold and airline miles, as well as creating a different regulated alternative to bitcoin.

You may be interested in: Samsung Galaxy: these are the new 5G models that will arrive in Colombia

How is Colombia in this market?

Recently, the proptech La Haus sold an apartment in Santa Marta to a client who lives in the city of Medellín and the payment was made through the bitcoin cryptocurrency. It was the first such operation in the country.

In Colombia there are already more than 500 sites, such as small businesses where it is allowed to pay with crypto assets, which is giving more strength to the market.

Even a report entitled ‘Valuing the potential of bitcoin’, carried out by Buda.com, a platform that allows cryptocurrency transactions, estimates that the price of bitcoin could reach 587,000 dollars by 2025 if it penetrates four key markets: the first of them is that of gold; the second, that of global “M2 not M1” money; the third, the remittance market, and in fourth place is that of online payments.

As an example, if bitcoin managed to penetrate 25 percent in the gold market, 10 percent in global non-M2 M2, 50 percent in online payments and 25 percent in personal remittances, by 2025, the price of this crypto asset would be US$712,820, Buda reported.

Regarding centralized currencies, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced the start of work on the creation of a digital dollar, the dematerialized equivalent of real coins and bills, and this may cause the entire market to start moving in this environment in a faster way and these payment mechanisms are increasingly better received, even in Colombia.

Lina Hernandez Serrano

More news: Mark Zuckerberg confirms arrival of NFTs on Instagram