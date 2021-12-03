What is the difference between credit transfer and invoice discount – idealista / news

With i home bonus which are more and more protagonists and with the latest innovations provided by the Budget Law 2022, it is important to understand well what is the difference between credit transfer and invoice discount. Let’s see what you need to know.

As an alternative to the direct use of the deduction, taxpayers who benefit from home bonuses can apply for the credit assignment or it discount on invoice, a possibility introduced by Relaunch decree.

Credit transfer, how it works

There credit assignment consists in the transfer of the tax deduction by the taxpayer to a third party – which can be suppliers of goods, self-employed operators, banks, companies – in exchange for the refund up to a maximum amount corresponding to the sum that would otherwise have been deducted in the return . In practice, with the assignment of the credit, the client pays the full invoice to the company carrying out the work and then can transfer the credit due to him to financial intermediaries – such as the post office, banks and insurance companies -, who will return an amount equivalent to the credit.

Discount on the invoice, how it works

The discount on invoice it consists of a real discount by the company carrying out the work up to an amount not exceeding the cost of the work itself. In practice, with the discount on the invoice, the company carrying out the work advances the deductible expense to the client and can subsequently transfer its credit to banks or other financial institutions.

Credit transfer and invoice discount, communication to the Revenue Agency

To exercise the option of credit assignment or of discount on invoice the appropriate communication must be sent to the Revenue Agency with which the tax bonus is waived in favor of its sale or the discount on the invoice.