What is the difference between film and music?

Despite having participated in renowned productions, Harry Styles admits to feeling like a novice in the world of acting.

There are several artists who jump from one specialty to another. Well, there are currently musicians who alternate between their recording careers and major film productions —Lady Gaga, Jared Leto—, as well as figures that start in action and they also dedicate part of their efforts to music —Hailee Steinfeld, Zendaya—. And while they have the talent for both disciplines, there are those who reach feel more comfortable in a specific branchso he commented Harry Styles during the Venice Film Festival.

“Music is something I’ve done for the longest time, so I feel more comfortable there. The thing with acting is that sometimes I have no idea what I’m doing.” Harry Styles

Two trades, same medium

Harry Styles stars alongside Florence Pugh tape Don’t Worry Darling, which has been extremely controversial in recent months. But beyond the rumored conflicts, the film would be the first in which he stars and the third fiction in which the singer participateshaving previously worked in dunkirk of Christopher Nolan and a brief appearance in Eternals of chloe zhaowhich serves as Styles’ introduction to the MCU.

Regarding the way in which he has built his career in acting, and how he has been given opportunities, Harry Styles comments that “Music and film are opposites in many ways.”

“Making music is something very personal. There are many aspects of acting where you can take experiences that you’ve had before and use them, but most of the time you’re being someone else.” Harry Styles

He also commented that the connecting thread was in “Not knowing what the next step will be in either of them.”

In May of this year, Styles released his third album Harry’s Housewhose lead single As It Wasbroke the record for highest number of streaming views (8.3 million) within 24 hours of its release.

Although Harry Styles’ career looks much stronger in the musical field, the actor does not rule out continuing to participate in new productionsarguing that he feels “so lucky to be able to do something that i love as a job. Exploring this has made me feel even luckier, and I enjoy doing both. It’s fun to play in both worlds and see how they affect each other.”

Don’t Worry Darling as a portrait of today’s world

Harry Styles also said that he likes the way in which the cinema represents events that happen abroad, especially Don’t Worry Darlingwhere a world apparently utopian and perfect.

For this reason, he showed his interest in the next reaction of the audience, whom Style hopes will take the tape as a way to be more aware of “the bubble in which each of us lives”.

I would like the audience to be left with the question, why is it so hard for us to sacrifice a part of ourselves to do what is right and get out of a bubble? Many of us are able to sit back in the comfort of our lives, and ignore the consequences of what has happened in the world, although it is impossible to deny that such consequences exist. Harry Styles

Later he compared the point of view of the film with the reality of the world of celebrities and what “foreign” that can behave in social situations.

In addition to Don’t Worry Darlingupcoming projects Harry Styles include mypolicemanan Amazon original production that will premiere next week at the Toronto International Film Festival. For its part, Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters on September 22.