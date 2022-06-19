What is the disease against which Dakota Johnson had to fight for many years of her life

The role of Anastasia Steele in the trilogy of 50 shades of gray gave to dakota johnson great fame and unparalleled international recognition. Back then, and thanks to her popular role, she received a People’s Choice for Best Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress and a BAFTA nomination. However, her first steps in her artistic career were given in 1999 in the movie Crazy in Alabama.

Currently, the actress is promoting the first film she produces and also stars in, Cha Cha Real Smooth, which can be seen on the Apple+ platform. Also, this was an even bigger challenge for her as she also polished the script with her along with the director.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in 50 Shades of Grey.

“Collaborating with Cooper (Raiff) was a really wonderful experience. It’s great to work with new filmmakers; I really appreciate the authenticity and freshness of his point of view. I like to defend emerging artists and it is very pleasant to work with him”, he expressed. dakota johnson about this project.

In the production, the daughter of Melanie Griffith Y don johnson plays Domino, a woman who finds it difficult to express her feelings and suffers from depression, a character who maintains a certain relationship with her own story.

“I have struggled with depression since I was very young, since I was 15 or 14 years old. That’s when, with the help of professionals, I thought, ‘Oh, this is something you really go through,'” he said. Johnson on several occasions.

In 2020 and in a revealing chat with Marie Claire, the star of 50 shades of gray He talked about the mental health problems he faced in his past and how he overcomes it day by day: “I have to do a lot of work to eliminate some thoughts and emotions, and I do a lot of therapy.”

Dakota in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

“Over time I have learned to find it beautiful because I can feel the world around me. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but I don’t let them come out of me. I don’t think it’s anyone else’s problem.” dakota johnson.