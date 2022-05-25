What is the disease that makes the singer gain weight?

The paisa singer has risen notoriously in the music industry, events such as Coachella 2022, The Billboard and The Grammy Awards have been scenarios that have praised the Bichota.

Karol G on the main stage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. – Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

The 31-year-old, who is carrying out her tour Bichota Tour, was on May 21 and 22 at the Movistar Arena, in the city of Bogotá, accompanied by colleagues such as Andrés Cepeda and Jorge Celedón. On stage, with a bouquet of roses and a large teddy bear, respectively, they captivated not only the hearts of those present, but also the performer of provence.

Such was the success of these two nights in the capital that the Colombian, on her Instagram account, did not hesitate to thank her fans: “After 2 nights sold out in Bogotá, I still repeat the videos how I want to turn back time and relive those times together… I leave with a wrinkled heart to continue traveling the world, with the flag of my house 🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴 in my soul and In the shoulders. I love you well… Thank you for being speechless with me!”

An artist who sings to children with cancer

In addition, the Colombian woman brought her talent to the room of the Homi Foundation (Hospital de la Misericordia), where children, cancer patients, who together with her sang songs like ‘El Makinón’. Proof of this is a recorded video where Karol G is observed singing a verse of her song with a girl Bichota.

The happy minor danced in the place where she is heard singing: “And now out there, with the usual ones, a flow bastard, turning into a maquinón”. The minors’ companions were also part of this show.

What is the illness that Karol G had?

In an interview conducted by walu tv In 2018, the young artist assured that she began to gain weight: “I began to gain a lot of weight and I did everything I normally did. So everyone told me, ‘Karol, what’s wrong with you’, and I: ‘how so?’, I’m doing everything. So I started the diet (…) I kept gaining weight until I realized that I had a health problem and I had completely elevated insulin and a gland that is activated in women when they give birth (…) my body was completely swollen, inflamed, so that was very hard”, said the singer of the urban genre.

Karol G and Grupo Niche made the public delirious with their interpretation of ‘Cali Pachanguero’. – Photo: Taken from the Instagram of the Niche Group – API

In the conversation, the young woman said that, for that reason, in her song pineapple, there were models of different textures. He also talked about the strong criticism that she received from the public at the time, and how she handled it.

“People criticized me because I saw myself, I don’t know how (…) because if I had chosen to be a singer, I couldn’t allow myself to see myself like that,” the singer explained in the dialogue.

In addition, the young woman concluded that she gained weight, but that “she was not exploiting me.” Currently, the artist is seen wearing flashy outfits at each of her concerts.

What is insulin?

As explained by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, “Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps glucose in the blood enter muscle, fat, and liver cells, where it is used for energy,” that is, “insulin then reduces glucose in the blood to keep it in the normal range.

On the other hand, insulin resistance occurs “when cells in the muscles, fat and liver do not respond well to insulin and cannot easily absorb glucose from the blood.”