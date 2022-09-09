What is the EB-3 visa, which allows you to move to the United States for a job: the process requirements

Working in the United States is the desire of several people and there are different visas that can be processed so that the stay is legalone of them is the EB-3 or third priority. According to the Immigration Office of that country, it is intended for foreigners who meet the requirements in one of three established categories.

specialized workers

Required Certification: it is required to comply with the above and have a permanent full-time job offer.

Professionals

Unskilled workers (other workers)

All three categories require an offer of employment and a labor certification, and the application procedure is the same as for EB-2. Namely, first the labor certificate is processedthen the immigrant petition is made for a foreign worker and finally, in the future, the change of status to a resident visa is requested.

You can work and live legally in the United States with your spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age, as well as a work permit in the United States, the possibility for minors to study in any institution in the United States, access to social security, credits and be able to obtain US citizenship in the future.

The employer must file Form I-140, which is an immigration petition, in addition to showing that you can pay the salary until the migrant achieves permanent residence. In addition, you must:

The employer will also need to show that no US workers are being fired, with proof that they couldn’t find someone for the job, such as a newspaper ad or an open job opening.

On average, the entire I-140 form process takes six months. It can be expedited with the priority option if you pay $1,225 for faster resolution.